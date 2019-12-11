By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Onion 500G

Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Onion 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Beef Steak, Onion & Vegetable Soup
  • GOOD TO KNOW.
  • No artificial colours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • LOW FAT.
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Onions (13%), Beef (10%), Carrots, Modified Cornflour, Flavourings, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Black Pepper, Parsley, Paprika, Vegetables: 56%

Storage

Empty any unused soup into a covered container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • CONTACT US.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the quality code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 218kJ546kJ
-52kcal129kcal6%
Fat 0.9g2.2g3%
- of which saturates 0.3g0.9g4%
Carbohydrate 7.2g17.9g7%
- of which sugars 2.3g5.9g7%
Fibre 1.0g2.5g
Protein 3.3g8.3g17%
Salt 0.5g1.3g21%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

