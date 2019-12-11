Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Onion 500G
Product Description
- Beef Steak, Onion & Vegetable Soup
- GOOD TO KNOW.
- No artificial colours.
- No artificial preservatives.
- LOW FAT.
- Pack size: 500g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Onions (13%), Beef (10%), Carrots, Modified Cornflour, Flavourings, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Black Pepper, Parsley, Paprika, Vegetables: 56%
Storage
Empty any unused soup into a covered container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: HOB: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- CONTACT US.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote the quality code on the can end.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|218kJ
|546kJ
|-
|52kcal
|129kcal
|6%
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.2g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|17.9g
|7%
|- of which sugars
|2.3g
|5.9g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|8.3g
|17%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.3g
|21%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
