Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

4.5(961)Write a review
£ 15.00
Product Description

  • Help Barbie cruise around town in her hot pink, convertible sports car
  • Features Barbie doll in a fashionable outfit and pink vehicle
  • Convertible has a stylish signature print interior and Barbie license plate
  • - Hit the open road with Barbie doll and her pink convertible.
  • - The car has rolling wheels, an open roof, silvery side view mirrors and seats for two (other dolls sold separately).
  • - Barbie doll stops traffic in a driving dress with floral print, pink shoes and cool sunglasses.
  • Barbie doll can hit the open road in her convertible. The sporty two-seater has wheels that roll to start a story with a simple push. A bright pink colour, silvery rims and side view mirrors, decaled headlights and black seats with seatbelts make for a stylish ride any driver would love. Barbie doll matches her car wearing a colourful floral dress with pink shoes. A trendy pair of sunglasses makes a traffic-stopping accessory for this girl on the go. Young minds can take off and explore all of the roads before them because you can be anything with Barbie. Includes Barbie doll wearing fashion and accessories, plus convertible. Doll cannot stand alone. Colours and decorations may vary.
  • Recommended for ages 3+

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years old

Using Product Information

961 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought this for my 16 year old daughter, she can't

2 stars

Bought this for my 16 year old daughter, she can't fit in it and before u say no she's not too big this ford fiesta is wayyyyyyyy too small

Good for the money

3 stars

Good for the money

Perfect Gift

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughters second birthday. She loves dolls and cars so this was perfect. I was impressed with the quality too and it was a great hit with her.

Birthday gift

5 stars

I bought this for my niece's 6th birthday. She was delighted.

Just the job, simple!

5 stars

Our niece really enjoyed opening it and playing with it at Christmas, so it was a hit for us!

Great product*****

5 stars

My daughter loves it, great size, it’s just as pictured and for a great price ! :)

Great Car

5 stars

Bought 3 of these for christmas presents, great car and good price.

It’s a Barbie in a flash car

5 stars

Daughter thinks it’s great. Looks good and comes with seatbelts too. What more could you want?!

Ok

4 stars

I bought this for Christmas for my doughter. The only downs are that the mirrors are caming off, and will get Lost soon.

Perfect present

5 stars

Granddaughter loved this and has had hour's of play with it. Great value and features

1-10 of 961 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

