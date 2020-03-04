Misfits Nasher Sticks Large 270G
Product Description
- Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
- Why not share with us what makes your dog one-in-a-million at www.misfits-treats.com or facebook.com/misfitsdogs
- We love our dogs because they're one-in-a-million, legendary characters! We know they're too busy chasing squirrels or snaffling socks to worry about the perfectly shaped treat, so neither do we. MISFITS® - treats full of character for dogs full of character!
- And dogs will love to gnash away at our Nasher Sticks™. They're low in fat and they'll help keep you dog's teeth nice and clean by helping to reduce by helping to reduce plaque and tartar.
- Flavoured with scrummy chicken & beef
- Helps keep smiles sparkly
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Meat and Animals Derivatives (including 1% Beef, 1% Chicken), Oils and Fats
Storage
Store your Misfits® is a cool, dry (and safe!) place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Time
- Feeding instructions: Large dogs e.g. Labrador, feed up to 6 sticks per week. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 25 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Dogs go mad for Misfits®, so give them a treat. Make sure your dog has a bowl of fresh water nearby.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- Contact us with your "tails" at:
- GB Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents %
|Protein:
|7.4
|Fat content:
|2.8
|Inorganic matter:
|6.3
|Crude fibres:
|1
|Moisture:
|15
|Energy:
|304 kcal/100g
|Vitamin A:
|5272 IU
|Vitamin E:
|53 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|48 mg
|Additives per kg
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
