Nestle Baby Ruth Candy Bar 59.5G

Product Description
- Peanut and Caramel Bar
- 4 grams protein per bar
- Pack size: 59.5g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup**, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel, Coconut Oil, Fat-Free Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup*, Cocoa, Glycerin, Whey (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Soy Lecithin*, Soybean Oil*, Carrageenan, Antioxidant: Tertiary-Butyl Hydroquinone, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, * Produced from Genetically Modified Soybean, ** Produced from Genetically Modified Maize
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see the window
Produce of
Product of USA
Importer address
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
Distributor address
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
- www.empirebespokefoods.com
Net Contents
59.5g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving 59,5 g (1 bar)
|Energy KJ
|1977
|1170
|Kcal
|473
|280
|Fat
|23.5g
|14g
|Of which saturates
|13.4g
|8g
|Carbohydrate
|63.9g
|38g
|Of which sugars
|55.5g
|33g
|Protein
|6.7g
|4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.33g
