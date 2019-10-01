By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Baby Ruth Candy Bar 59.5G
£ 1.00
£1.69/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut and Caramel Bar
  • 4 grams protein per bar
  • Pack size: 59.5g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup**, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel, Coconut Oil, Fat-Free Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup*, Cocoa, Glycerin, Whey (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Soy Lecithin*, Soybean Oil*, Carrageenan, Antioxidant: Tertiary-Butyl Hydroquinone, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, * Produced from Genetically Modified Soybean, ** Produced from Genetically Modified Maize

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see the window

Produce of

Product of USA

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Distributor address

Return to

Net Contents

59.5g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving 59,5 g (1 bar)
Energy KJ19771170
Kcal473280
Fat 23.5g14g
Of which saturates 13.4g8g
Carbohydrate 63.9g38g
Of which sugars 55.5g33g
Protein 6.7g4g
Salt 0.5g0.33g

Using Product Information

