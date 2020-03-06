Sanex Zero Dry Skin Shower Gel 250Ml

comfortable feels nice on my skin will use this pr
comfortable feels nice on my skin will use this product all the time, altho I have been using this product for the last year or so
good, but too expensive
It's a good soap for the skin, no unnecessary ingredients. Cleans well and does not dry the skin. Why the price has increased 80% in the last few months might be the reason I no longer buy again in future.
Great for dry skin
I love the fact this has 0% Parabens, colourants and soap which is great for dry skin and allergies. This is a good shower gel which left me feeling clean with soft skin.
Surprisingly good!
This shower gel is lightly fragragranced - a citrus note. It is gently moisturising and pleasant to use.
Lovely
This shower gel, was lovely. There was a slight fragrance, not too powerful. It foamed up really well and quickly and left my skin feeling clean. My skin didn't feel tight after using. Would definitely use again.
It's clear it does what it says
Nifty ergonomic bottle. Fresh fragrance. Nice level of foaminess. Soft moisturised skin. No irritation.
A lovely shower gel
I found this shower very refreshing and it was very good it lathered up well. I will definitely look out for this product in the future.
Lovely fresh fragrance
I like that this shower gel has zero additives. There are no colourants and it leaves your skin nicely moisturised - i used the gel every day, I especially liked the fresh clean fragrance that was not overpowering. The texture was a little too thick for me and came out of the container in too large an amount, Overall i would use this again.
Love Zero %!
I use Sanex shower gel regularly, but usually the white cream products, so was keen to try the Zero% for dry skin. I loved the idea of no harmful products for my body and the environment and was pleased with the results. Hardly any fragrance which suggests less chemicals; also no colourants and % parabens, too! As an environmental scientist this bodes well! I felt clean even though it didn't foam as much as the cream versions and the texture was pleasant on my dry skin, which can react to allergens, but was fine with Zero%, so it felt healthy, too. Although I hate plastic containers, it can be recycled. The 250ml bottle is small enough to slip in my soap bag for holidays and only weighs 290 grams, so doesn't load down my suitcase either! Worth buying and trying!
Perfect for me
It's is perfect for my skin. Love the fragrance. Feel clean and fresh. Love it and definitely will buy it