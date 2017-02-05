By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Flocked Hangers 20 Pack

Tesco Flocked Hangers 20 Pack
£ 10.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Flocked finish to help hold garments in place
  • With hanging notches & trouser bars
  • Pack of 20 coat hangers
  • - Black non-slip soft touch design
  • - H24 X L45 X W12 CM
  • Stylish Velvet Coat Hangers are ultra slim to take up less space in your wardrobe. Ideal for delicate shirts, skirts and trousers. Finished off with silver wire hook for elegant look.
  You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Light but sturdy

5 stars

I find these coat hangers very good as garments do not slide off them

Clothes hangers

5 stars

This I a great product at a fair price and we like the flock covering as shirts etc don't fall off the hanger and Tesco is a great company to deal with fast delivery we'll recommend this and Tesco

Useful non-slip hangers

5 stars

I have limited wardrobe space and these hangers are very slim, so don't take up unnecessary space.

Just the right hangers.

5 stars

Perfect hangers and the size is good for almost any garments.

Great for value

5 stars

Very thin but keeps the clothes well and liked the velvet touch.

Flocked hangers

3 stars

Great hangers,brought two packs ,shame two broken in one pack

Wardrobe Expander

4 stars

These are the best hangers, to get if you have minimal space in your wardrobe, they have the 'velvet ' coating which stops your clothes from slipping off, and because of its slim profile you have more room to hang your clothes. I would purchase again.

Good value & very useful!

4 stars

I have purchased a couple of sets of these. They really do prevent items slipping off, and they have a very slim profile. My most recent purchase only contained 19 hangers - Customer Services sorted it out, but do check yours!

Fantastic non slip hangers

5 stars

I previously bought these hangers a few weeks ago,they were so good i just had to replace all of my remaining ones for the same.they are aubsoloutly brilliant,whatever garment you put on stays put,especially great with silky tops.

Great quality

5 stars

Fab coathangers, good size, and clothes don't slide off. Recommend, good value for money

