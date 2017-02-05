Tesco Flocked Hangers 20 Pack

Light but sturdy
I find these coat hangers very good as garments do not slide off them
Clothes hangers
This I a great product at a fair price and we like the flock covering as shirts etc don't fall off the hanger and Tesco is a great company to deal with fast delivery we'll recommend this and Tesco
Useful non-slip hangers
I have limited wardrobe space and these hangers are very slim, so don't take up unnecessary space.
Just the right hangers.
Perfect hangers and the size is good for almost any garments.
Great for value
Very thin but keeps the clothes well and liked the velvet touch.
Flocked hangers
Great hangers,brought two packs ,shame two broken in one pack
Wardrobe Expander
These are the best hangers, to get if you have minimal space in your wardrobe, they have the 'velvet ' coating which stops your clothes from slipping off, and because of its slim profile you have more room to hang your clothes. I would purchase again.
Good value & very useful!
I have purchased a couple of sets of these. They really do prevent items slipping off, and they have a very slim profile. My most recent purchase only contained 19 hangers - Customer Services sorted it out, but do check yours!
Fantastic non slip hangers
I previously bought these hangers a few weeks ago,they were so good i just had to replace all of my remaining ones for the same.they are aubsoloutly brilliant,whatever garment you put on stays put,especially great with silky tops.
Great quality
Fab coathangers, good size, and clothes don't slide off. Recommend, good value for money