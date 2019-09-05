Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk 1 Litre Ready To Feed Liquid

Good
Good 😋😋😚😚
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
Water, Dairy-Based Blend (of which 28% is Fermented) [Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Nicotinamide, Vitamin E, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Hydroxide, Taurine, Ferrous Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3
Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.
Manufactured in the E.U.
6 Months
12 Months
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|285 kJ / 68 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.7 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.031 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.009 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars
|8.0 g
|of which, lactose
|7.8 g
|of which, polyols
|0.007 g
|- Inositol
|0.007 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS◊
|0.08 g
|of which, 3'GL‡
|0.02 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg 15%
|Vitamin D3
|1.7 µg 24%
|Vitamin E
|0.81 mg TE 16%
|Vitamin K1
|4.2 µg 35%
|Vitamin C
|10.2 mg 23%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg 10%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.15 mg 21%
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46 mg 7%
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg 7%
|Folate
|13 µg 10%
|Vitamin B12
|0.19 µg 24%
|Biotin
|1.8 µg 18%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.49 mg 16%
|Sodium
|25 mg 6%
|Potassium
|88 mg 9%
|Chloride
|51 mg 10%
|Calcium
|56 mg 10%
|Phosphorus
|40 mg 7%
|Magnesium
|7.0 mg 9%
|Iron
|1.0 mg 13%
|Zinc
|0.54 mg 11%
|Copper
|0.054 mg 11%
|Manganese
|0.004 mg <1%
|Fluoride
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|3.3 µg 17%
|Iodine
|13 µg 16%
|L-Carnitine
|2.0 mg
|Choline
|15 mg
|Taurine
|5.1 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2 g
|Nucleotides
|2.4 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|° Galacto-oligosaccharides / ◊Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|‡3'-Galactosyllactose
|-
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
