Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk 1 Litre Ready To Feed Liquid

Great product
Bought this to use out and about on trips and days out great for heating img up quickly or drinking cold
Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Calcium Citrate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Iron Lactate, Inositol, L-Tryptophan, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate
Before opening, store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, any unused milk in this 1 litre bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 48 hours Best Before: see bottle neck
Manufactured in the E.U.
6 Months
12 Months
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|(%LRV†)
|Energy
|285 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|Fat
|3 g
|of which, saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6 g
|of which, sugars
|8.5 g
|of which, lactose
|8.3 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|Vitamin A
|66 µg-RE
|(17%)
|Vitamin D3
|1.4 µg
|(20%)
|Vitamin E
|1.6 mg a-TE
|(32%)
|Vitamin K1
|5.1 µg
|(43%)
|Vitamin C
|9.5 mg
|(21%)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06 mg
|(12%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10 mg
|(14%)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46 mg
|(7%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35 mg
|(12%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|(6%)
|Folic acid
|12 µg
|(10%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.14 µg
|(18%)
|Biotin
|1.5 µg
|(15%)
|Sodium
|20 mg
|(5%)
|Potassium
|90 mg
|(9%)
|Chloride
|53 mg
|(11%)
|Calcium
|69 mg
|(13%)
|Phosphorus
|39 mg
|(7%)
|Magnesium
|4.7 mg
|(6%)
|Iron
|1 mg
|(13%)
|Zinc
|0.57 mg
|(11%)
|Copper
|0.042 mg
|(8%)
|Manganese
|0.006 mg
|(1%)
|Fluoride
|≤0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.1 µg
|(6%)
|Iodine
|11 µg
|(14%)
|Choline
|8 mg
|Taurine
|6 mg
|Inositol
|8 mg
|L-carnitine
|0.5 mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value
|-
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
|-
Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice: Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should only be made on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
