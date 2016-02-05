By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk 1 Litre Ready To Feed Liquid

5(1)Write a review
Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk 1 Litre Ready To Feed Liquid
£ 3.20
£3.20/litre

Product Description

  • Follow-On Milk from 6-12 Months
  • Vitamin D for healthy bones & teeth
  • Iron for brain development
  • Ready to feed, UHT sterilised
  • For information on Halaal, visit our website.
  • When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition all help.
  • Did you know that from 6 months old your baby needs more iron in their diet?
  • Our follow-on milk can lend a helping hand to support your little one's nutritional needs as part of a varied, balanced diet, right up until they turn 1 year old.
  • Iron enriched
  • Vitamin D & calcium
  • Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)
  • What's next?
  • Toddling, exploring, learning to talk - as they do more, they need more love and support. From 12 months, your baby will take on even more new challenges. So you may decide to move on to Cow & Gate growing up milk. It's nutritionally tailored to support 1-2 year old's changing needs, as part of a varied, balanced diet.
  • Vitamin D and calcium for normal bone development. Iron to support normal cognitive development.
  • Feeding babies for over 100 years
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Enriched with iron, vitamin D and calcium
  • Complements a weaning diet
  • Ready to use
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Vitamin D and calcium for normal bone development
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development

Information

Ingredients

Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Calcium Citrate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Iron Lactate, Inositol, L-Tryptophan, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate

Storage

Before opening, store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, any unused milk in this 1 litre bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 48 hours Best Before: see bottle neck

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide 6-12 months
  • Approx. age: 6 months*, Single feeds (ml): 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months, Single feeds (ml): 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 3
  • *Assumes weaning at 6 months. Once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) of follow-on milk per day. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • How to prepare
  • Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 Shake the bottle of Cow & Gate follow-on milk before opening. Using the feeding guide, pour the required amount of follow-on milk into a sterilised beaker.
  • 3 Cow & Gate follow-on milk can be given at room temperature or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
  • For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished follow-on milk in the beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Important feeding instructions
  • Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
  • Ready to use whenever your baby is
  • Ready-to-use milks don't need any preparation. Just pour them straight into your little one's sterilised beaker. Also available in a 200ml bottle.

Warnings

  • Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important notice: Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should only be made on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Want to know more?
  • Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about your little one's changing needs or about any of our products and services.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml(%LRV†)
Energy 285 kJ
-68 kcal
Fat 3 g
of which, saturates 1.3 g
Carbohydrate 8.6 g
of which, sugars 8.5 g
of which, lactose8.3 g
Fibre 0.6 g
Protein 1.4 g
Salt 0.05 g
Vitamin A 66 µg-RE(17%)
Vitamin D31.4 µg(20%)
Vitamin E 1.6 mg a-TE(32%)
Vitamin K15.1 µg(43%)
Vitamin C 9.5 mg(21%)
Thiamin (B1) 0.06 mg(12%)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.10 mg(14%)
Niacin (B3)0.46 mg(7%)
Pantothenic acid 0.35 mg(12%)
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg(6%)
Folic acid 12 µg(10%)
Vitamin B12 0.14 µg(18%)
Biotin1.5 µg(15%)
Sodium 20 mg(5%)
Potassium 90 mg(9%)
Chloride 53 mg(11%)
Calcium 69 mg(13%)
Phosphorus 39 mg(7%)
Magnesium 4.7 mg(6%)
Iron 1 mg(13%)
Zinc 0.57 mg(11%)
Copper 0.042 mg(8%)
Manganese 0.006 mg(1%)
Fluoride ≤0.003 mg
Selenium 1.1 µg(6%)
Iodine 11 µg(14%)
Choline8 mg
Taurine6 mg
Inositol8 mg
L-carnitine0.5 mg
Nucleotides3.2 mg
GOS/FOS*0.8 g
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
†Labelling Reference Value--
*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides--

Safety information

View more safety information

Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice: Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should only be made on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.

