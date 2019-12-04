By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Best Of British Sausages 240G

3.5(3)Write a review
Quorn Best Of British Sausages 240G
£ 2.50
£10.42/kg

Offer

Per cooked Sausage (56g)
  • Energy477kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as pan fried) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free Sausages, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Try Quorn's deliciously succulent Best of British Sausages.
  • These versatile veggie sausages are great in toad in the hole or as a tasty weekend breakfast.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 240g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (36%), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Onion, Seasoning [Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Spice Extracts (Pepper, Coriander, Nutmeg), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate, Cellulose, Modified Starch), Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Roasted Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Best of British Sausages can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 10 min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 12 min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 17 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

4 x 240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as pan fried) Per 100g:(as pan fried) Per Cooked Sausage (56g)
Energy :859kJ477kJ
-206kcal114kcal
Fat :10.4g5.8g
of which saturates :0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate :10.4g5.8g
of which sugars :3.1g1.7g
Fibre :5.4g3.0g
Protein :15.0g8.3g
Salt :1.9g1.1g
Serves 4:--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty, they really are the best!

5 stars

These are my favourite vegi sausages, they are so tasty. If you overcook them they do become very dry. I just wish they were gluten free, then my hubby could enjoy them too!

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Dreadful texture. Solid, dry and has all the appeal of damp cardboard . Resemblance to actual sausage - nil.

best tasting non meat sausages i have eaten,

5 stars

the best tasting non meat sausages i have eaten, and i believe i have tried them all. The texture is perfect and they are flavoursome, they are brilliant between slices of crusty white bread and lashed with brown sauce. We always have a pack in our fridge.

Usually bought next

Quorn Meat Free Mince 350G

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Cheese Escalopes 2 Pack, 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Chicken Style Piece 350G

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Peppered Steaks 2 Pack, 196G

£ 3.00
£15.31/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here