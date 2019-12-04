Quorn Best Of British Sausages 240G

Very tasty, they really are the best!
These are my favourite vegi sausages, they are so tasty. If you overcook them they do become very dry. I just wish they were gluten free, then my hubby could enjoy them too!
Don't waste your money
Dreadful texture. Solid, dry and has all the appeal of damp cardboard . Resemblance to actual sausage - nil.
best tasting non meat sausages i have eaten,
the best tasting non meat sausages i have eaten, and i believe i have tried them all. The texture is perfect and they are flavoursome, they are brilliant between slices of crusty white bread and lashed with brown sauce. We always have a pack in our fridge.