Tesco Finest Forestiere Mushroom 250G

Lovely
These mushrooms are lovely - had them with cooked breakfasts, made them into garlic mushrooms and added them to a casserole. I have no idea why they've received poor reviews. Worth the price.
very fresh and delicious mushrooms.
Absolutely delicious
Don't know what these moaners below are on about, I've bought these mushrooms 2 weeks in a row now and they are some of the tastiest mushrooms I've ever had. They have a very deep mushroomy flavour and are just amazing with steak and red wine.
Not worth paying extra for!
Bought these instead of usual chestnut mushrooms which are good, but tempted by the description. They were not like the photo in that they were quite blemished and really didn’t have any descernable difference in taste. Not worth the extra 35p!
Dissapointed
I was very disappointed with these. They tasted exactly the same as any closed cup mushrooms.
The newest mushroom on the block is a winner!
These are a relatively new strain of mushroom and offer a slightly firmer texture, a more intense flavour - perhaps a little sweeter. I enjoy these regularly, usually sauteeing them but they also respond well to grilling and hold together in a casserole. Well worth the small additional premium they command and something that every mushroom lover should try.