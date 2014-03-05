Tesco B Active Multivitamins Minerals 30'S

Smell - weird Taste - OK
Once you get past the smell it doesn't taste too bad
INGREDIENTS: Vitamin C, Dicalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Niacin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Riboflavin, Mannitol, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B6, Silicon Dioxide, Talc, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Antioxidant (Tartaric Acid), Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
30 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
12 Years
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|One Tablet
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin C
|475.0mg (594%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|10.6mg (964%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|13.5mg (964%NRV)
|Niacin
|45.0mg (281%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|7.4mg (529%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|200.0µg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|8.5µg (340%NRV)
|Biotin
|120.0µg (240%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|20.7mg (345%NRV)
|Magnesium
|95.0mg (25%NRV)
|Zinc
|9.0mg (90%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
