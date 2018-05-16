Counter Tesco Mini Pork & Chilli Pie

- Energy810kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ / 389kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned British pork and chillies encased in a rich hot water crust pastry.
- Pork and Chilli Mini Pies
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], British Pork (25%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, Chilli, Wheat Gluten, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini pie (50g)
|Energy
|1621kJ / 389kcal
|810kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|11.1g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
