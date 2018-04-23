Scuttlebug Bumble Lightweight aluminium frame with a 3-step folding system Complete with 3 wheels for stability & front wheel steering Smooth and quiet wheels that are suitable for indoor and outside

The ScuttleBug is a unique foot to floor ride-on with three wheels for added stability and is ideal for toddlers aged 1 year and over. The 3-wheel design is stable and allows loads of fun and freedom. These innovative toddler trikes are also designed with convenience in mind. As well as being fun, bright and funky they have front wheel steering for greater manoeuvrability and a clever but simple three-click folding system, making them portable, easy to store and practical for the modern family. The ScuttleBug is an ideal toddler toy that will help children burn off some energy whilst developing their balance and steering skills. They are quiet, smooth and easy to ride, ideal for a child's first ride-on. ScuttleBug uses a simple 3 click folding system, which allows it to easily fold away. This makes the ScuttleBug incredibly portable as it can be packed into a suitcase, push chair or the boot of a car. It also means that there is nothing to put together when it comes out of the box, simply fold out the wheels and it is ready to go. ScuttleBug have non-scratch wheels, which ensure that they won't leave a mark on any surface. This makes it the perfect ride on for indoor and outdoor use. Ages 1-3 years.

H24cm x W14cm x D48cm

Foot to floor ride-on with three wheels Front wheel steering Quiet, non-scratch wheels ideal for indoor and outdoor fun

Preparation and Usage

Not to be used by children over 36 months. Not to be used by a child over 20kg.

Lower age limit

36 Months