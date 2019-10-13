By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G

3.5(3)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry filled with vegetables, rice vermicelli, ginger and garlic, seasoned with spices.
  • A taste of China Crunchy vegetables in aromatic spices wrapped in crispy pastry.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Carrot (15%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Cabbage (9%), Bean Sprouts (8%), Onion, Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Brown Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Red Chilli, Fennel, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Aniseed, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15-17 mins. Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-17 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable spring roll (58g**)
Energy943kJ / 226kcal547kJ / 131kcal
Fat12.2g7.1g
Saturates0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate24.2g14.0g
Sugars2.4g1.4g
Fibre3.2g1.9g
Protein3.2g1.9g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 232g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great, inexpensive, reasonably healthy meal.

5 stars

These are a great, inexpensive, reasonably healthy meal. I always have some in the freezer and use a rice cooker to cook brown rice, adding peas, some garlic powder, soy sauce and chopped ginger. Then a little sweet and sour sauce, yummy!

For deliveries 2 days to expiry and not 1 week +

5 stars

These are great, but I've only just noticed that this is 1 Week Plus shelf life apparently. However, I've been buying 2 packs a week for the last 8 weeks and never had one delivered that didn't go out of date within 2 days. Why do people, who chose delivery, always get the rough end when it comes to the expiry dates?

I a word, Horrible!

1 stars

I a word, Horrible!

