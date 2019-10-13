Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G

Great, inexpensive, reasonably healthy meal.
These are a great, inexpensive, reasonably healthy meal. I always have some in the freezer and use a rice cooker to cook brown rice, adding peas, some garlic powder, soy sauce and chopped ginger. Then a little sweet and sour sauce, yummy!
For deliveries 2 days to expiry and not 1 week +
These are great, but I've only just noticed that this is 1 Week Plus shelf life apparently. However, I've been buying 2 packs a week for the last 8 weeks and never had one delivered that didn't go out of date within 2 days. Why do people, who chose delivery, always get the rough end when it comes to the expiry dates?
I a word, Horrible!
I a word, Horrible!