Playground Football Size 5

Hours of fun
Have bought these balls previously and g/kids loved them. Want to buy more, but no longer appear in stock list and no visible alternative.
Very good value footballs.
I bought these for the dog to play with and he loves them!!
Value for money
I bought two of these footballs as gifts to go in shoeboxes for the shoebox appeal. As they have now gone abroad I can only hope that whoever receives them will get as much enjoyment from playing with them as I had from selecting them.
I returned this item.
I returned this item. It did not suit what I needed it for.
Excellent value
Needed a new football and this was a great price and very good quality. It doesn't seem that it will deflate easily as is quite rigid but also soft enough for my 5 year old and 2 years old to play with
Keep it on the concrete
Pretty good if you keep it on concrete but as soon as it hits anything remotely sharp (e.g. a twig) it deflates.
Perfect for my 3yr old.
My little boy loves it, perfrct for playing in the garden. Great price too.
Deflated within a day
Unfortunately had to take back within a day. Children played with the football one afternoon and by the following morning the football was deflated. Tesco kindly replaced the damaged ball.
Perfect garden ball
Bought this for my 11 year old son to kick about in the garden. Far lighter than his other balls so less damage to the hedge, plants etc but strong enough to stand up to the punishment it gets. Bought along with a Samba football net and they are a great combination. Great value.
Perfect for kids kicj around
Great bought this ball as a replacement for previous which got punctured on rose bush.