Canon Pgi 525 Black Printer Ink Cartridge Twin

5(9)Write a review
£ 30.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Great value for money
  • Cartridge colour: Black
  • - Colour: Pigment Black
  • - Capacity: 2 x 19ml Pigment Black
  • - Compatibility: Canon PIXMA iX6550, PIXMA iP4950, PIXMA iP4850, PIXMA MG5150, PIXMA MG5250, PIXMA MG5350, PIXMA MG6150, PIXMA MG6250, PIXMA MG8150, PIXMA MG8250, PIXMA MX715, PIXMA MX885, PIXMA MX895
  • The pigment black ink is used for printing documents on plain paper and ensures crisp, sharp text with great longevity. The Twin Pack contains two 19ml ink tanks and each allows you to print up to 341 pages of A4 documents at ISO/IEC 24711† standard.

Information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect Printing

5 stars

I bought a Canon twin pack of black ink cartridges a few weeks ago. I like to buy the twin pack so that I have a spare in case of emergencies - this also helps to keep the cost down. I used the Tesco 'click and collect' service which worked perfectly - I would highly recommend both.

Excellent

5 stars

Bought these via Internet as we were having problems getting them. Really good price and excellent value. Delivery was swift to our nearest Tesco store. Genuine ink cartridges so no problems of computer siezing up. I would recommend to anyone.

Printer cartridges

4 stars

This product was as described and arrived next day at my local store. Excellent!

Does just what it says on the tin!

5 stars

Good price, quick delivery, whst more could u want.

What could be simpler.

5 stars

Exactly what I wanted, when I wanted it. It would have been even more clever to have done a stock lookup at my local store and then tell me I could just drop in and pick it up.

Excellent value!

5 stars

This original ink is the best ink that you can buy for your Canon printer. Doesn't dry out and doesn't clot the printer head. It also keeps it lubricated.

delivered extremely quickly

5 stars

I purchased the ink cartridges and they were delivered the next day, very good quality and are as they were described

Top product !

5 stars

Recommended & trusted product for all your printing needs, everyday letters & photos... Good price

good product, last ages, worth the expense

5 stars

been using canon ink for a while now, and i have tried other brands but the orginial is the best it last ages and worth the expense

