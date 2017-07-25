Canon Pg 540 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Black cartridge
Lasts a a while, easy to replace when run out. Comes with intrusions too
Great quality ink!
Reliable quality ink that lasts! No issues on PIXMA printer. Fast deliveryas well! Would definitely recommend.
Best Deal
Tesco offered the best price and the added convenience of collect at my local store.
Cheapest Canon PG-540 XL I found online.
Hard to say how good this is, since it prints well but I don't know how long it will last. I'm hopeful it will do as well as the last cartridge did, bought from a different supplier. Seems to be genuine Canon ink, so all's as well as could be expected.
Needed to replace an empty cartridge
Purchased by click and collect to a local Tesco Express. Quick efficient service.
Good price, delivered on time.
As per title. Would use again. Smaller capacity cartridges do not last long enough hence I bought this size.
As in the photo
Exactly as described in the advert. Nothing more to be said
great price
great price ,worth the money,recommended.no regret
printer inks
purchased black and colour XL cartridges recently, much cheaper than so called discount outlets and with fast delivery, couldn't be better.
Ink is great
Ive never been so excited with any other ink cartridge as this one, Wunderbar