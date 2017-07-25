By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pg 540 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(63)Write a review
Canon Pg 540 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 25.50
£25.50/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Prints approximately 600 pages
  • Smudge-free and fade-resistant finish
  • The Canon PG-540 XL black ink cartridge is suitable for use in the following models of printer: Canon Pixma MG2100, MG2150, MG2250, MG3150, MG3250, MG4150, MG4250, MX375, MX435 and MX515.

Information

63 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Black cartridge

5 stars

Lasts a a while, easy to replace when run out. Comes with intrusions too

Great quality ink!

5 stars

Reliable quality ink that lasts! No issues on PIXMA printer. Fast deliveryas well! Would definitely recommend.

Best Deal

5 stars

Tesco offered the best price and the added convenience of collect at my local store.

Cheapest Canon PG-540 XL I found online.

4 stars

Hard to say how good this is, since it prints well but I don't know how long it will last. I'm hopeful it will do as well as the last cartridge did, bought from a different supplier. Seems to be genuine Canon ink, so all's as well as could be expected.

Needed to replace an empty cartridge

5 stars

Purchased by click and collect to a local Tesco Express. Quick efficient service.

Good price, delivered on time.

5 stars

As per title. Would use again. Smaller capacity cartridges do not last long enough hence I bought this size.

As in the photo

5 stars

Exactly as described in the advert. Nothing more to be said

great price

5 stars

great price ,worth the money,recommended.no regret

printer inks

5 stars

purchased black and colour XL cartridges recently, much cheaper than so called discount outlets and with fast delivery, couldn't be better.

Ink is great

4 stars

Ive never been so excited with any other ink cartridge as this one, Wunderbar

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

