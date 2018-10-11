By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chol Red Original Yogurt Drink 6X100g

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chol Red Original Yogurt Drink 6X100g
£ 1.90
£0.32/100g
One bottle
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 215kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with sugar and sweetener, added plant sterols.
  • Plant sterols have been shown to reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Consume as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The recommended intake of plant sterols is 1.5g 2.4g per day. A 100g bottle of cholesterol lowering original yogurt drink contains 2g of plant sterols. This product is not intended for people with a healthy blood cholesterol level. One serving (100g) contains 2g of free plant sterols. No more than 3g of plant sterols should be consumed each day. Patients on cholesterol lowering medication should only consume this product on the advice of a medical doctor. Cholesterol lowering products may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant and breast feeding women and children under five. This product is to be used as part of a well balanced and varied diet, including fruit and vegetables to help maintain carotenoid levels.
  • Blended with plant sterols shown to reduce blood cholesterol.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Plant Sterols Ester  (3.4%)***, Sugar, Starter Culture including Bifidobacterium (Milk), Sweetener (Sucralose), Milk Proteins.

 

*** Equivalent to 2% Free Plant Sterols

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 100g e (600g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bottle (100g)
Energy215kJ / 51kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate6.1g6.1g
Sugars5.1g5.1g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein2.7g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

perfect

5 stars

not to think so easy to drink, if you have blueberry or strawberry they bit thinker so i prefer this the original. they really do work and lower your chol, i use 2 a day tho not 1.

