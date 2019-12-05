Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G

Poor for a Finest product
Although the crust is lovely and 'short', the rest is completely disappointing and tasteless. Four miserably thin slices of goat's cheese which you can barely taste and sloppy egg, watered down too much. Bought Finest product expecting better.
TASTELESS
glad I bought this at reduced price not very nice tasteless
Thought this was on the thin side, as expected to
Thought this was on the thin side, as expected to be thicker considering the price. Taste not too bad but really wont by again.
The pastry was flabby and the strips of pepper def
The pastry was flabby and the strips of pepper definitely not roasted. Disappointed.
Terrible waste of money
If you want a red pepper tart with little to no filling this is great. If you thought there was goats cheese you’ll be sorely disappointed as the discs you see are micro thin and barely perceptible in your mouth. It’s all crust.
Not really a quiche
More of a tart than a quiche and I hated the tomato paste.
Not as tasty as it sounds!
I was really disappointed with this. On paper it sounded scrummy but there was no flavour at all to the goat's cheese - it could just as easily not have been there!
Very blunt nothing fine about it
Peppers only on one side, poorly seasoned, mere three tiny slices of chees
Lacks topping and flavour, over priced.
I have bought this as a treat in the past and really enjoyed it. I particularly like the free range eggs which I couldn’t find in other quiche/ tart type products from Tesco. I bought this 2 weeks ago and was very disappointed, the topping was the same thickness as the pastry ? The flavour was, well where was it ? For the price it was very poor value and I won’t be buying again, I can’t find any similar product from Tesco with free range egg so will need to shop elsewhere for this item in future.
Very disappointing.
I found it very disappointing. Being in the 'finest' range I expected it to be better than regular quiches. The filling was very thin, the flavour was slightly sweet, not just from the peppers which you expect to be sweet, but generally. It lacked flavour, the cheese was not 'tangy' and the pastry was somewhat dry.