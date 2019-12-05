By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G

Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G
£ 3.10
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a tart
  • Energy1170kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1170kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese and herbs baked with eggs and double cream on a tomato sauce layer in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, topped with medium fat soft goat's cheese discs and red peppers.
  • Butter enriched pastry with a rich filling of double cream, hand finished with red pepper and goat's cheese. We have baked this tart with double cream, so it's deliciously indulgent. Creamy goat's cheese from the south west of France adds a savoury, tangy flavour that's balanced by perfectly seasoned, ripe and juicy chopped tomatoes.
  • Butter enriched pastry with a rich double cream filling, hand finished with red pepper and goat's cheese.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Red Pepper (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Medium Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (7%), Butter (Milk), Tomato, Palm Oil, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1170kJ / 281kcal1170kJ / 281kcal
Fat17.0g17.0g
Saturates8.7g8.7g
Carbohydrate23.9g23.9g
Sugars3.3g3.3g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein6.8g6.8g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Poor for a Finest product

2 stars

Although the crust is lovely and 'short', the rest is completely disappointing and tasteless. Four miserably thin slices of goat's cheese which you can barely taste and sloppy egg, watered down too much. Bought Finest product expecting better.

TASTELESS

2 stars

glad I bought this at reduced price not very nice tasteless

Thought this was on the thin side, as expected to

3 stars

Thought this was on the thin side, as expected to be thicker considering the price. Taste not too bad but really wont by again.

The pastry was flabby and the strips of pepper def

1 stars

The pastry was flabby and the strips of pepper definitely not roasted. Disappointed.

Terrible waste of money

1 stars

If you want a red pepper tart with little to no filling this is great. If you thought there was goats cheese you’ll be sorely disappointed as the discs you see are micro thin and barely perceptible in your mouth. It’s all crust.

Not really a quiche

2 stars

More of a tart than a quiche and I hated the tomato paste.

Not as tasty as it sounds!

1 stars

I was really disappointed with this. On paper it sounded scrummy but there was no flavour at all to the goat's cheese - it could just as easily not have been there!

Very blunt nothing fine about it

2 stars

Peppers only on one side, poorly seasoned, mere three tiny slices of chees

Lacks topping and flavour, over priced.

2 stars

I have bought this as a treat in the past and really enjoyed it. I particularly like the free range eggs which I couldn’t find in other quiche/ tart type products from Tesco. I bought this 2 weeks ago and was very disappointed, the topping was the same thickness as the pastry ? The flavour was, well where was it ? For the price it was very poor value and I won’t be buying again, I can’t find any similar product from Tesco with free range egg so will need to shop elsewhere for this item in future.

Very disappointing.

2 stars

I found it very disappointing. Being in the 'finest' range I expected it to be better than regular quiches. The filling was very thin, the flavour was slightly sweet, not just from the peppers which you expect to be sweet, but generally. It lacked flavour, the cheese was not 'tangy' and the pastry was somewhat dry.

