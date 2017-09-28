Munchkin Learn Letters And Numbers

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(33)Write a review
Product Description

  • 36 Bath Letters and Numbers
  • 26 floating letters & 10 floating numbers included
  • Shapes stick to wall of bath
  • Foam is soft, durable & non toxic

  • Little ones can enjoy endless hours of bath time learning fun with this set of 36 floating letters and numbers from Munchkin. Made of soft, durable, non-toxic foam, the letters and numbers cling to bathroom walls when wet and can help your child identify the alphabet, learn to count, spell simple words and understand different colours.

  • Munchkin®
  • It's the little things®.
  • Colours and styles may vary slightly.
  • Learn
  • Spell f-u-n as easy as 1-2-3
  • Shapes stick to tub walls when wet
  • 26 floating letters (A-Z) and 10 floating numbers (0-9)
  • Foam is soft and durable

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Clean:
  • To clean, wipe with damp cloth and allow to air-dry.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health.
  • Warning! Not for use for children under 36 months. Small parts, choking hazard. To prevent drowning, always keep child within arm's reach. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether. Toy to be used under adult supervision. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,

Return to

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

36 x Bath Letters and Numbers

Safety information

View more safety information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really strong

5 stars

Bought this for my grandson, and he plays with them in the bath, he loves counting and spelling

Item exactly as described.

5 stars

thick letters and numbers that stick easily to the bath and tiles. Only one of each letter and number, but enough to use in some games.

good but flimsy

2 stars

bought 3 weeks ago, letters diintegrating slightly in bath

Brilliant bath toy

5 stars

Bright colours and stick to the tiles easily. Allows kids to practice letters/word formation and numbers. Only one of each letter/number but are cheap enough to buy two packets if you need. Very pleased.

good value

3 stars

good size and stick well on the tiles and bath but you only get 1 of each letter so if you do a word that needs 2 you are stuck so you do need to buy 2 packs

Great price...exactly as described

4 stars

Order came next day click and collect. Great service

Fun bath time

4 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present for my son and daughter. They love playing with the letters and numbers and are now beginning to recognise them. It's not only fun at bath time but also time to learn.

Excellent Value for Money

4 stars

I brought this item for my niece, an excellent fun educational bath toy!

Perfect for learning alphabet

5 stars

These foam bath letters and number are perfect for toddlers leaning their alphabet and numbers for the first time and for happy bath time entertainment

Stay clean!

5 stars

I bought this item as a stocking filler and my daughter loves them. They're great for teaching colours and speech. Plus they don't get gunky black stuff in them like the squirty toys. Excellent buy!

