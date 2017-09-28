Munchkin Learn Letters And Numbers

Really strong
Bought this for my grandson, and he plays with them in the bath, he loves counting and spelling
Item exactly as described.
thick letters and numbers that stick easily to the bath and tiles. Only one of each letter and number, but enough to use in some games.
good but flimsy
bought 3 weeks ago, letters diintegrating slightly in bath
Brilliant bath toy
Bright colours and stick to the tiles easily. Allows kids to practice letters/word formation and numbers. Only one of each letter/number but are cheap enough to buy two packets if you need. Very pleased.
good value
good size and stick well on the tiles and bath but you only get 1 of each letter so if you do a word that needs 2 you are stuck so you do need to buy 2 packs
Great price...exactly as described
Order came next day click and collect. Great service
Fun bath time
I bought this as a Christmas present for my son and daughter. They love playing with the letters and numbers and are now beginning to recognise them. It's not only fun at bath time but also time to learn.
Excellent Value for Money
I brought this item for my niece, an excellent fun educational bath toy!
Perfect for learning alphabet
These foam bath letters and number are perfect for toddlers leaning their alphabet and numbers for the first time and for happy bath time entertainment
Stay clean!
I bought this item as a stocking filler and my daughter loves them. They're great for teaching colours and speech. Plus they don't get gunky black stuff in them like the squirty toys. Excellent buy!