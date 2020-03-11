Munchkin Bath Fun Bubble Blower

Not at all worth it.
I had to exchange the first one because the wand disc wouldn't turn properly, so it wasn't picking up any mix to blow bubbles. The 2nd one I've only used a handful of times and it's now stopped working completely. There's nothing at all when I try to turn it on. I thought it just needed new batteries after shockingly little use, but no, it's failed completely. Get a little tub and blow bubbles by hand, don't waste your money on this.
Awful toy doesn’t stick to the side and doesn’t bl
Awful toy doesn’t stick to the side and doesn’t blow many bubbles. Also very noisy. Don’t buy !
Stopped working after a week, no suction in cup ke
Stopped working after a week, no suction in cup keeps falling off.
Great looking machine
Bought this for my daughters birthday. It is lovely, brightly coloured and the penguin is cute! My only negative it that it doesn’t blow the bubble very far they kind of just fall straight down. Would of got 5 stars if the blower was a bit stronger
Munchkin Bubble Blower
Good Quality, well made, versatile as can be used in bath or outdoors.
Great product.
Easy set up. Fun to use, easy to clean keeps baby happy
Great Fun @ Bathtime
I bought this for my 1 year old and he loves it. Great fun at Bath time!
Cute and fun
Bought this for my one year old niece. Good size, nice and bright. Very reasonably priced!
Both pleased and disappointed
My daughter loved this product although the suction was not as strong as it should be and item fell into water within a few minutes of use ! Therefore getting submerged in water, it did work once all dried up but still slightly disappointed
fun product
Bought as a birthday present, yet to be tested out.