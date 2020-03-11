By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Munchkin Bath Fun Bubble Blower

Munchkin Bath Fun Bubble Blower
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Bath fun bubble blower 12m+
  • Cute penguin bubble blowing bath toy with 10 motorised, rotating wands
  • Strong suction-cupped wall mount
  • Works with most standard bubble solutions (not included)
  • Please note only one version will be supplied Colours and styles may vary
  • Works with most standard bubble solutions
  • Hours of bath time fun
  • On/Off button to conserve batteries and solution
  • Shoots bubbles up and away from child's face
  • Securely attaches to bath wall with suction cup and to ledge with grippy bottom
  • 10 rotating wand keep bubbles continuously flowing
  • Bubble reservoir
  • Requires 2 "AA" / LR6 batteries
  • Strong suction cup mount
  • Great for indoor and outdoor play

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. WARNING! Do not leave child unattended. To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether. For play use only. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to child. Colours and styles may vary.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

For your child's safety and health. WARNING! Do not leave child unattended. To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether. For play use only. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to child. Colours and styles may vary.

76 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not at all worth it.

1 stars

I had to exchange the first one because the wand disc wouldn't turn properly, so it wasn't picking up any mix to blow bubbles. The 2nd one I've only used a handful of times and it's now stopped working completely. There's nothing at all when I try to turn it on. I thought it just needed new batteries after shockingly little use, but no, it's failed completely. Get a little tub and blow bubbles by hand, don't waste your money on this.

Awful toy doesn’t stick to the side and doesn’t bl

1 stars

Awful toy doesn’t stick to the side and doesn’t blow many bubbles. Also very noisy. Don’t buy !

Stopped working after a week, no suction in cup ke

1 stars

Stopped working after a week, no suction in cup keeps falling off.

Great looking machine

4 stars

Bought this for my daughters birthday. It is lovely, brightly coloured and the penguin is cute! My only negative it that it doesn’t blow the bubble very far they kind of just fall straight down. Would of got 5 stars if the blower was a bit stronger

Munchkin Bubble Blower

4 stars

Good Quality, well made, versatile as can be used in bath or outdoors.

Great product.

5 stars

Easy set up. Fun to use, easy to clean keeps baby happy

Great Fun @ Bathtime

5 stars

I bought this for my 1 year old and he loves it. Great fun at Bath time!

Cute and fun

5 stars

Bought this for my one year old niece. Good size, nice and bright. Very reasonably priced!

Both pleased and disappointed

4 stars

My daughter loved this product although the suction was not as strong as it should be and item fell into water within a few minutes of use ! Therefore getting submerged in water, it did work once all dried up but still slightly disappointed

fun product

4 stars

Bought as a birthday present, yet to be tested out.

