Munchkin Twisty Teether

Munchkin Twisty Teether
Product Description

  • Twisty 8 Teether
  • Twist the Munchkin teether into different shapes
  • Rattle to hear different noises
  • Helps soothe your baby's gums during teething

  • The Munchkin Twisty teether features 4 different textured, rubber surfaces in a range of vibrant colours. Shake and roll it for fun sounds as you twist it into different shapes. The twisty, movable shape of the Munchkin Twisty teether makes, grabbing and chewing the toy easy for little hands, whilst soothing their gums. The Munchkin Twisty teether helps your little one to develop their motor and sensory skills.

  • Munchkin®
  • It's the little things®
  • BPA free
  • Twist me!
  • Develops motor and cognitive skills
  • Multi-textured surfaces with interactive features
  • Twist and shake to hear fun rattle

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Clean: Wash prior to first use. Hand wash in warm, soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Wash after each use.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health.
  • Warning: Never leave child unattended while using this product. Inspect the entire product before each use for signs of tears, cracks or leaks and test the security of the teether by tugging firmly before giving to baby. All teethers wear out with normal use. Discard and replace at the first sign of damage or weakness. Do not boil, steam sterilise, microwave or place in dishwasher. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 1UF,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 1UF,
  • England,
  • UK.
  • munchkin.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

Nice & colourful

4 stars

I bought this for my little girl as she's starting to teeth, however I found it a little bit hard & it doesn't rattle as stated in the description. It is a good strong product though that will last for a while.

Great teether

5 stars

Bought for Grandson he liked it but haven't seen it so will have to ask how he getting on with it six months old now I bet he would like a chomp on it lol

Easy for handling

5 stars

Bought this product because a friend had it for her wee boy and I loved the look and feel of it. Her son was really enjoying playing with it.

Colourful

5 stars

I bought this for my 6 month old grand daughter. She loved the colours and the way it twisted so easily. It is also a really good teething soother.

fun teething toy

3 stars

Nice bright colours and good fun for the baby, although think its a bit hard for the baby to chew on.

Perfect

5 stars

I brought this for a friend whose little one is due soon. Bright colours and different textures. Sure it will be a hit

Colourful useful can also use as rattle toy

5 stars

So I glad I bought it for my grandson especially mow he started teething goes with him where ever he goes great product

Cheap and cheerful

3 stars

This is quite a large bulky and hard teether. Too big for my four month olds little hands to hold. I think it will be a while before she can use it. Also if you put it in a cold water steriliser the compartments fill with water, so its wipe clean only.

Baby boy likes this teether

4 stars

As teethers go my son likes this, he's 5 months old and teething a lot.

Great relief!

5 stars

Brilliant for my very young daughter to bite for relief!

