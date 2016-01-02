Munchkin Twisty Teether

Nice & colourful
I bought this for my little girl as she's starting to teeth, however I found it a little bit hard & it doesn't rattle as stated in the description. It is a good strong product though that will last for a while.
Great teether
Bought for Grandson he liked it but haven't seen it so will have to ask how he getting on with it six months old now I bet he would like a chomp on it lol
Easy for handling
Bought this product because a friend had it for her wee boy and I loved the look and feel of it. Her son was really enjoying playing with it.
Colourful
I bought this for my 6 month old grand daughter. She loved the colours and the way it twisted so easily. It is also a really good teething soother.
fun teething toy
Nice bright colours and good fun for the baby, although think its a bit hard for the baby to chew on.
Perfect
I brought this for a friend whose little one is due soon. Bright colours and different textures. Sure it will be a hit
Colourful useful can also use as rattle toy
So I glad I bought it for my grandson especially mow he started teething goes with him where ever he goes great product
Cheap and cheerful
This is quite a large bulky and hard teether. Too big for my four month olds little hands to hold. I think it will be a while before she can use it. Also if you put it in a cold water steriliser the compartments fill with water, so its wipe clean only.
Baby boy likes this teether
As teethers go my son likes this, he's 5 months old and teething a lot.
Great relief!
Brilliant for my very young daughter to bite for relief!