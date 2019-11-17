Tesco Finest Kent Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

Excellent sweet taste
The best!
Excellent quality and taste. Equally good eaten as is or cooked
Delicious!
Excellent. These are consistently the best tomatoes I have found from any store. They've got flavour and are firm and long-lasting. So many tomatoes now are tasteless. Tesco please keep selling these delicious tomatoes!
So tasty and as hint of the hi e can be tasted . Great for a grab and go snack.
Gorgeous taste
BEST TOMS
Best tomatoes in the whole world. Taste just like the ones I used to grow myself.
Quality very good and a nice tomatoe really enjoy them
Very poor quality lately. Have had to discard about a number and a half because of mould which bursts the tomatoes. Been getting them for years and only had this problem recently
only one day left before best before date when delivered.
I normally love these piccolo tomatoes but last week I was given 4 packs that were off! There was not a single tomato in all those 4 packs that was Ok. I am really hoping they will be better next time. When they are good they are amazing!