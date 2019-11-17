By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Kent Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

4(18)
£ 1.50
£6.82/kg
8 typical tomatoes
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Piccolo cherry tomatoes.
  • Expertly grown and selected for their intensely sweet flavour and distinctive aroma. Developed by trusted growers, this Piccolo variety is harvested by hand to ensure the best quality. Each tomato is bursting with intensely sweet juice and a classic tomato aroma. Wonderfully versatile, delicious as a snack or a base to soups and sauces.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of Netherlands, Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

approx. 1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g8 typical tomatoes (80g)
Energy108kJ / 26kcal86kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Mono-unsaturates0.1g<0.1g
Polyunsaturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g2.9g
Sugars3.6g2.9g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

18 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Excellent sweet taste

4 stars

Excellent sweet taste

The best!

5 stars

Excellent quality and taste. Equally good eaten as is or cooked

Delicious!

5 stars

Excellent. These are consistently the best tomatoes I have found from any store. They've got flavour and are firm and long-lasting. So many tomatoes now are tasteless. Tesco please keep selling these delicious tomatoes!

So tasty and as hint of the hi e can be tasted . G

5 stars

So tasty and as hint of the hi e can be tasted . Great for a grab and go snack.

Gorgeous taste

5 stars

Gorgeous taste

BEST TOMS

5 stars

Best tomatoes in the whole world. Taste just like the ones I used to grow myself.

Quality very good and a nice tomatoe really enjoy

5 stars

Quality very good and a nice tomatoe really enjoy them

Very poor quality lately. Have had to discard abou

2 stars

Very poor quality lately. Have had to discard about a number and a half because of mould which bursts the tomatoes. Been getting them for years and only had this problem recently

only one day left before best before date when del

1 stars

only one day left before best before date when delivered.

I normally love these piccolo tomatoes but last we

1 stars

I normally love these piccolo tomatoes but last week I was given 4 packs that were off! There was not a single tomato in all those 4 packs that was Ok. I am really hoping they will be better next time. When they are good they are amazing!

