Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver

Yes. Very nice
Super efficient
Easy to use, easy to clean. Don’t know how I managed without it.
Mini Chopper
Bought this a month ago. It has been really useful - made protein bars in half the time it usually takes me to chop everything by hand!
So good my old one,new one a back-up
Elderly and infirm so can't do without this enabling me to continue homecooking
Small and brilliant
I bought this for chopping and helping me with my baking, and it’s brilliant.
My must have gadget
Brought to replace my old one which eventually broke. This style is much more efficient than a previous replacement which has been relegated to the cupboard.I could never face chopping an onion again.
Very useful little chopper
This is my third Kenwood mini chopper, I bought one for my home and later bought one for my static caravan. I bought this one to replace my first one bought in 2010, which I overloaded. This little processor fits easily into a cupboard and copes with many chopping jobs. It's easier to wash than a huge food processor. I've tried another make but it does not match the reliability of my Kenwood.
I would highly recommend this useful mini chopper.
Great little gadget!
I bought this as a Christmas gift for my daughter. I have one of these myself and know just how useful it is, particularly for chopping onions. She loved the silver as it matches her Kenwood hand mixer!
Kenwood mini chopper...
bought this last week, an excellent good quality product, small and compact, great for everyday use, especially for making pastes for curries etc