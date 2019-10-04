By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver

4.5(178)Write a review
Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Kenwood CH185A mini chopper in silver
  • 300W motor with two-speed control
  • 0.35L bowl
  • - The mini chopper comes complete with a 0.35L bowl, offering 150g of total chopping capacity.
  • - Featuring a powerful 300W motor, complete with two-speed control to perfectly chop ingredients every time.
  • - The bowl and chopper stand's safety-interlock system keeps your Kenwood chopper secure while in operation. Rubber feet provide a firm grip on kitchen worktop surfaces.
  • A compact food chopper that quickly and efficiently chops your food, the Kenwood CH185A mini chopper achieves a finer blend than manual chopping thanks to its durable stainless-steel blades, powerful motor and two-speed control. This mini chopper comes in a stylish silver finish. Finely chop herbs, spices, nuts and other dry ingredients in your Kenwood mini chopper. Stainless-steel blades effortlessly chop food into a fine blend.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

178 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes. Very nice

5 stars

Yes. Very nice

Super efficient

5 stars

Easy to use, easy to clean. Don’t know how I managed without it.

Mini Chopper

5 stars

Bought this a month ago. It has been really useful - made protein bars in half the time it usually takes me to chop everything by hand!

So good my old one,new one a back-up

5 stars

Elderly and infirm so can't do without this enabling me to continue homecooking

Small and brilliant

5 stars

I bought this for chopping and helping me with my baking, and it’s brilliant.

My must have gadget

5 stars

Brought to replace my old one which eventually broke. This style is much more efficient than a previous replacement which has been relegated to the cupboard.I could never face chopping an onion again.

Very useful little chopper

5 stars

This is my third Kenwood mini chopper, I bought one for my home and later bought one for my static caravan. I bought this one to replace my first one bought in 2010, which I overloaded. This little processor fits easily into a cupboard and copes with many chopping jobs. It's easier to wash than a huge food processor. I've tried another make but it does not match the reliability of my Kenwood.

Mini Chopper

5 stars

I would highly recommend this useful mini chopper.

Great little gadget!

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas gift for my daughter. I have one of these myself and know just how useful it is, particularly for chopping onions. She loved the silver as it matches her Kenwood hand mixer!

Kenwood mini chopper...

5 stars

bought this last week, an excellent good quality product, small and compact, great for everyday use, especially for making pastes for curries etc

1-10 of 178 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

Aldi Price Match

£ 3.74
£4.99/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here