Russell Hobbs Polished Stainless Steel 2 Slice

Not the best
Worse toaster ever, it does not fit the bread.
Small
Toaster works fine. But won’t fit regular sized bread in. Need small loaves.
Not perfect
A very light toaster is weight, it is not deep enough or in length to fit a Hovis medium size piece of bread in it, so does not toast the whole piece. I have to cut the crust off so it fits in. It toasts okay but it should fit a normal piece of bread.
Smallish toaster
It's a toaster,,, looks pretty good sleek modern. Makes nice toast
Brilliant service
I bought a toaster and kettle last month ( Brilliant products, beautiful pieces that finished my kitchen ) and the delivery was quick and well detailed..it told me when my packages were dispatched, when they got to click and collect and when I could collect them! All through the convenience of my phone. 100% will be ordering from Tesco Direct again!!
toaster
I like the brushed look on the ends with the shiny stainless steel on the rest.
Toaster
Great toaster except it doesn’t fit normal slices of bread. I’ve found this a common problem with most toasters these days. If u like small pieces of toast it’s a great buy. If you like normal sliced bread you need to consider a different toaster.
Great value
Does exactly what it should do, easy to keep clean and looks good
matching kettle
I bought this as a Christmas gift with a matching kettle. It looks good and has a nice finish.
Good all rounder!
Good all rounder for a reasonably priced toaster. Cable is very short but would be ok for a kitchen surface plug socket