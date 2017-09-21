Belkin Hdmicable Ethernet Gold Plated Black 5M

Bargain
Exellent picture on my television seems to be a lot better
Great - As expected
The item was as expected. All works as it should. All was great...very easy to order and pick up.
Good solid HDMI cable
Needed a longer cable as most are around 1 to 2m this did the job and was far less expensive than on many sites for the same size cable.
Great value
Perfect length for what I need. Definitely strong, sturdy cable.
Works perfectly
There's no loss in picture or sound quality. Very good cable for the price.
Great Buy and Does the job effectively
Bought 2 of these before christmas to be used on an installation. Cable is quite thick. However, this could be down to the added ethernet portion which I will not be utilising. Picture is great and they do exactly what they say they do!
Probably a great team!!!
I bought a TV, and you give me 2 broken. But in the and I have a good and nice one. Thanks. Anyway I think that I deserve one small present. Merry Christmas :)
What does "Ultra-thin" mean?
Since it is called ultra-thin,I bought this cable expecting that it would be less obvious than my old 5m cable when it is draped across the living room. What came is, as near as I can judge, identical in diameter with my old ones, so it has not been a worthwhile purchase. It appears that what was supplied may not be what is advertised, since this one came with Ethernet connectivity which I don't need, but may increase the diameter.