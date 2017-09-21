By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belkin Hdmicable Ethernet Gold Plated Black 5M

4(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • 5 metre length
  • Gold-plated connectors
  • HDMI Cable
  • - Cable Length: 5m
  • - 24k Gold-plated connectors
  • - Supports up to 1080p resolution, 3D compatible
  • Unleash the world of full 1080p HD cinema-quality movies at home. With bandwidth speeds of up to 10.2Gbps, the Belkin HDMI Cable with Ethernet is designed for home theatre enthusiasts who demand the most from their HDTV and high-end AV equipment. The cable also features a built-in audio return channel for smooth sound and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a clear picture that reduces blurring during fast-action scenes. In addition, you can enjoy all your 3D movies just as you would in the theatre with 3D-compatibility.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bargain

5 stars

Exellent picture on my television seems to be a lot better

Great - As expected

5 stars

The item was as expected. All works as it should. All was great...very easy to order and pick up.

Good solid HDMI cable

5 stars

Needed a longer cable as most are around 1 to 2m this did the job and was far less expensive than on many sites for the same size cable.

Great value

5 stars

Perfect length for what I need. Definitely strong, sturdy cable.

Works perfectly

5 stars

There's no loss in picture or sound quality. Very good cable for the price.

Great Buy and Does the job effectively

5 stars

Bought 2 of these before christmas to be used on an installation. Cable is quite thick. However, this could be down to the added ethernet portion which I will not be utilising. Picture is great and they do exactly what they say they do!

Probably a great team!!!

3 stars

I bought a TV, and you give me 2 broken. But in the and I have a good and nice one. Thanks. Anyway I think that I deserve one small present. Merry Christmas :)

What does "Ultra-thin" mean?

1 stars

Since it is called ultra-thin,I bought this cable expecting that it would be less obvious than my old 5m cable when it is draped across the living room. What came is, as near as I can judge, identical in diameter with my old ones, so it has not been a worthwhile purchase. It appears that what was supplied may not be what is advertised, since this one came with Ethernet connectivity which I don't need, but may increase the diameter.

