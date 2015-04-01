By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

First Cape Light White Zinfandel 5.5% 75Cl

3.5(9)Write a review
First Cape Light White Zinfandel 5.5% 75Cl
£ 4.00
£4.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mixed Drink: Made with Californian White Zinfandel (48%) & 0.0% Alc. Mixer (52%)
  • A delicate rosé with delicious notes of fresh cherries and sweet cranberries. Perfect for all occasions from a lunchtime barbeque to an evening celebration, and at 5.5% alcohol, suits today's busy lifestyle.
  • At least 30% less calories than regular FirstCape rosé wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A delicate rosé with delicious notes of fresh cherries and sweet cranberries

Alcohol Units

4.13

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Produced and Bottled for:
  • FirstCape.
  • By:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,

Return to

  • Brandphoenix Ltd,
  • Oak Green House,
  • 250 - 256 High Street,
  • Dorking,
  • Surrey,
  • RH4 1QT,
  • UK.
  • FirstCape Customer Care Line Number: +44 (0) 1306 745 300
  • www.firstcape.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells of summer

4 stars

Excellent value , goog medium range wine. Very nice with chinese food (according to the wife)or just for quaffing.

Never Again

1 stars

Disgusting don't buy this under any account. It tastes of everything but wine.

Drinkable

4 stars

A light, but fruity, drinkable and very enjoyable wine.

very nice wine

5 stars

this wine was lovely not too strong & as it was on offer even better value

nice

3 stars

Nice light and not too sweet!! I much prefer the low alcohol light options like these

Nice on a sunday afternoon

4 stars

Light and refreshing, and great as an afternoon drink, would buy this again

pleasant for the price

3 stars

quite drinkable nothing fantastic, but the advantage of low alcohol makes it worthwhile

Great taste

4 stars

This wine has a lovely fruity taste and as its lower in volume its nice to have in the afternoon. I find some wines are too strong but this is just right for me, will definately buy more soon.

who does n't like white zinfandel

3 stars

a little too sweet for me , but always a good one for the younger members of the family,(young adults not children).not to strong either and great when really cold. will get again ifon offer.

Usually bought next

Echo Falls White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Barefoot White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Silver Bay Point Rose 75Cl

£ 3.25
£3.25/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here