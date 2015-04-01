First Cape Light White Zinfandel 5.5% 75Cl

Smells of summer
Excellent value , goog medium range wine. Very nice with chinese food (according to the wife)or just for quaffing.
Never Again
Disgusting don't buy this under any account. It tastes of everything but wine.
Drinkable
A light, but fruity, drinkable and very enjoyable wine.
very nice wine
this wine was lovely not too strong & as it was on offer even better value
nice
Nice light and not too sweet!! I much prefer the low alcohol light options like these
Nice on a sunday afternoon
Light and refreshing, and great as an afternoon drink, would buy this again
pleasant for the price
quite drinkable nothing fantastic, but the advantage of low alcohol makes it worthwhile
Great taste
This wine has a lovely fruity taste and as its lower in volume its nice to have in the afternoon. I find some wines are too strong but this is just right for me, will definately buy more soon.
who does n't like white zinfandel
a little too sweet for me , but always a good one for the younger members of the family,(young adults not children).not to strong either and great when really cold. will get again ifon offer.