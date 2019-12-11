Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g

A cookie worth its name
These cookies I really enjoyed, straight from the fridge on their own or dunking in fresh made coffee, coooooool hehe, enjoy.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2059 kJ
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Chocolate Chips (25%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.
Serving size = 2 cookies (21g), Approx. 10 servings per pack
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (2 cookies)*
|% RI** per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2059 kJ
|438 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|22.1g
|4.7g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.3g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65.4g
|13.9g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|34.4g
|7.3g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.2g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
