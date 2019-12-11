By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g

5(1)Write a review
Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g
£ 1.19
£0.26/100g

Offer

Each serving (2 cookies) contains:
  • Energy438 kJ 104 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2059 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookies containing chocolate chips.
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Because we care...
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.

Making every day more of a treat

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Chocolate Chips (25%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (21g), Approx. 10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

2 x 230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 cookies)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy 2059 kJ438 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat 22.1g4.7g7%70g
of which Saturates 11.3g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate 65.4g13.9g5%260g
of which Sugars 34.4g7.3g8%90g
Fibre 3.1g0.7g--
Protein 5.8g1.2g2%50g
Salt 0.55g0.12g2%6g
*Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A cookie worth its name

5 stars

These cookies I really enjoyed, straight from the fridge on their own or dunking in fresh made coffee, coooooool hehe, enjoy.

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g

£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here