Tesco Gammon Easy Roast Bag 840G - Smoked

Very confusing taste.
I bought this joint for four of us, plenty to go around and very moist, these are the only good points. If you like hotdogs you'll love this joint as that is exactly what this smoked gammon joint tasted of. All four of us agreed it tasted of hotdog sausages. If you like hotdogs this is for you but I won't be re-purchasing.
Great buy.
I buy this every week, it makes a great meal. With what is left my husband enjoys frying it for sandwiches the next day. This gammon goes a long way.
The bacon was so easy to prepare and the whole fam
The bacon was so easy to prepare and the whole family loved it. I would like to know when it will be available in my local store again.