Tesco Gammon Easy Roast Bag 840G - Smoked

£ 5.45
£6.49/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy646kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt4.1g
    68%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 123kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork thick flank or topside with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. Perfect for a hassle free family meal, just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions.
  • Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 840g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C Fan 170°C Gas 5 1 hr 5 mins This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging for your convenience. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Remove card sleeve and clear sticker before cooking. Place gammon in its bag on a baking tray, flat side down. Pierce top of the bag several times and place in a pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour 5 minutes and allow to rest for 15 minutes before opening. Carefully open bag and remove gammon before carving. Important Ensure there is enough room in the oven for the bag to expand to double it's size during cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

840g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g**
Energy517kJ / 123kcal646kJ / 153kcal
Fat3.0g3.8g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.8g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein23.0g28.8g
Salt3.3g4.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Very confusing taste.

2 stars

I bought this joint for four of us, plenty to go around and very moist, these are the only good points. If you like hotdogs you'll love this joint as that is exactly what this smoked gammon joint tasted of. All four of us agreed it tasted of hotdog sausages. If you like hotdogs this is for you but I won't be re-purchasing.

Great buy.

5 stars

I buy this every week, it makes a great meal. With what is left my husband enjoys frying it for sandwiches the next day. This gammon goes a long way.

The bacon was so easy to prepare and the whole fam

5 stars

The bacon was so easy to prepare and the whole family loved it. I would like to know when it will be available in my local store again.

