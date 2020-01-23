Just Love Birthday Cake

Don’t bye
Very small wouldn’t feed 10 people . Very crumbly waste of money never again
Nut allergy sufferers finally being catered for!
It is good to see big stores like Tesco taking but allergies seriously. I bought this for my son, the first time that he could have a manufactured birthday cake and he loved it. The only gripe is that it is too small for a celebration cake unless the child is around three, it would be nice to also have larger celebration cakes for older children and adults.
This was not good at all dry and crumbling
cake wasn't very fresh..
nice looking cake but the sponge inside was very dry to the point of it being almost tasted mouldy. I suspect it had been lying too long on a shelf before it arrived. The icing was fine but we couldn't eat it so we binned it and bought something else. Not impressed.
Hugely disappointing
Hugely disappointing for a loved ones birthday - very dry/over baked/stale sponge, very little cream (which tasted fake/slimey anyway), very little jam - all you can taste is dry sponge - had to remove the slightly hard/too sweet/thick icing - not a good combo - Tesco used to make their own yummy version of this cake, such a shame they stopped. Little care or quality control. Also, quite small - 8 slices, not 10.
dry and tasteless
very dry and small should have stuck to tesco own brand
Small size
Will only serve 10 if 5 don't have any !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Deceiving
Serves 10? You have to be kidding! 8 VERY small slices IF you are lucky!
Disappointing
I had no choice but to buy this as my niece has a severe nut allergy. It was so disappointing that it was really dry even though it was eaten the day after it was bought.
Delicious and completely nut free!
Love this! So happy to find a great tasting nut free cake that I know is safe.