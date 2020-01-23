By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Just Love Birthday Cake

2(11)Write a review
Just Love Birthday Cake
£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Sponge cake layered with a sweet frosting and raspberry jam, decorated with soft icing decorations.
  • To find out more about enjoying the Just Love Food Company range as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle visit www.justlovefoodcompany.com
  • Our promise
  • As the owner of Just Love Food Company, I know the importance of getting this right - two of my three children have a nut allergy... I also know the importance of great tasting cake! This is a great tasting cake and is also Nut Safe.
  • Lovingly created with you in mind.
  • Mike Woods
  • Our promise
  • Family Business built on personal experience
  • Provide solutions without compromising on price or quality
  • Industry leading allergy management systems
  • Our values
  • Accuracy, knowledge, creativity, integrity, community & staff development, collaboration
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-0485-14-100-00
  • Collar - widely recycled
  • Lovingly created with you in mind
  • Nut free
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sponge Cake (50%): Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Free Range Egg, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Milk Protein, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Wheat Flour), Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Sugar Paste (36%): Sugar, Sugar Gum (Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm & Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Stabiliser (Tragacanth Gum)), Water, Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein), Plant Extracts (Spirulina, Safflower), Vanilla Frosting (7%): Sugar, Cake Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glucose Syrup, Water, Flavouring, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Seedless Raspberry Jam (6%): Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Puree Concentrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Tri-Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Royal Icing (1%): Sugar, Dried Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Due to manufacturing methods during production this product may contain traces of Soya.

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container, in a cool dry place away from strong odours.For Best Before See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Just love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.

Return to

  • Just Love Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain the packaging, and contact our customer care manager at the address below. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions on any of our JLF co. range, you can contact us at:
  • Just love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.
  • Or visit our website at www.justlovefoodcompany.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 52g slice% adult RI per sliceAdult RI
Energy kJ16828758,400
Energy kcal39920710%2,000
Fat 11.6g6.0g9%70g
- of which saturates 4.6g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate 70.2g36.5g14%260g
- of which are sugar51.8g27g30%90g
Protein 2.2g1.1g4%50g
Salt 0.37g0.19g3%6g
RI = Reference intakes of an average adult (8400kJ / 2,000kcal)----

11 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t bye

1 stars

Very small wouldn’t feed 10 people . Very crumbly waste of money never again

Nut allergy sufferers finally being catered for!

4 stars

It is good to see big stores like Tesco taking but allergies seriously. I bought this for my son, the first time that he could have a manufactured birthday cake and he loved it. The only gripe is that it is too small for a celebration cake unless the child is around three, it would be nice to also have larger celebration cakes for older children and adults.

This was not good at all dry and crumbling

1 stars

This was not good at all dry and crumbling

cake wasn't very fresh..

2 stars

nice looking cake but the sponge inside was very dry to the point of it being almost tasted mouldy. I suspect it had been lying too long on a shelf before it arrived. The icing was fine but we couldn't eat it so we binned it and bought something else. Not impressed.

Hugely disappointing

1 stars

Hugely disappointing for a loved ones birthday - very dry/over baked/stale sponge, very little cream (which tasted fake/slimey anyway), very little jam - all you can taste is dry sponge - had to remove the slightly hard/too sweet/thick icing - not a good combo - Tesco used to make their own yummy version of this cake, such a shame they stopped. Little care or quality control. Also, quite small - 8 slices, not 10.

dry and tasteless

1 stars

very dry and small should have stuck to tesco own brand

Small size

3 stars

Will only serve 10 if 5 don't have any !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Deceiving

1 stars

Serves 10? You have to be kidding! 8 VERY small slices IF you are lucky!

Disappointing

1 stars

I had no choice but to buy this as my niece has a severe nut allergy. It was so disappointing that it was really dry even though it was eaten the day after it was bought.

Delicious and completely nut free!

5 stars

Love this! So happy to find a great tasting nut free cake that I know is safe.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

