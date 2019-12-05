By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast In Bag Unsmoked Gammon Joint 840G
£ 5.45
£6.49/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy594kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt3.4g
    57%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork thick flank or topside with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.Perfect for a hassle free family meal, just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions.
  • Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 840g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C Fan 170°C Gas 5 1 hr 5 mins This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging for your convenience. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag and within the foil tray provided. Remove card sleeve and clear stickers before cooking. Place gammon in its bag on a baking tray, flat side down. Pierce top of the bag several times and place in pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour 5 minutes and allow to rest for 15 minutes before opening. Carefully open bag and remove gammon before carving. Important: Ensure there is enough room in the oven for the bag to expand to double it's size during cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

840g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g**
Energy475kJ / 113kcal594kJ / 141kcal
Fat2.4g3.0g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.6g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein22.0g27.5g
Salt2.8g3.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

LOVELY, IF ONLY AVAILABLE INOW LOCAL TESCO

4 stars

I love this joint. So easy to cook and easily does 2 healthy eaters for 2 meals and sometimes more. WHY OH WHY IS IT NOT AVAILABLE IN MY LOCAL TESCO'S SHOP?

Like it a lot

4 stars

this is very good, very lean and cooks well. I only wish it included a glaze, I would give it 5 stars if a glaze was included and pay say 50pence more. goes well with broccoli and cauli cheese bake and new potatoes.

Perfect!

5 stars

For a mid week roast you cannot go wrong..a tasty piece of meat.. lean not salty and tender. After reading the reviews thought i would give this a try and was not disapointed at all..definately going to be a regular item on my shop.

De lish! I have just cooked my first one. Kept i

5 stars

De lish! I have just cooked my first one. Kept it in a bit longer than instructions (not the greatest oven). There's hardly if at all ANY fat. It's juicy and not over salty. Perfect! Would definitely recommend and I will be buying again for sure. Enjoy!

Love this joint

5 stars

Love this joint

Excellent -moist and tender Valie for money

5 stars

excellent quality and value for money Moist and tender, no fat , not salty. Pure gammon whole joint through! Used as an alternative dinner mid week Served with boiled potatoes and veg with a white creamy sauce No dirty roasting dishes

The best, buy it and try it.

5 stars

Always lean,no grissle ,very little if any fat and cooks in the bag perfectly every time. Never had a bad one yet. Has so many uses, in pasta dishes , pies , pasties , salads, main dinners and sandwiches to name a few. Can just say buy it and try it you won't be dissapointed.

Nice joint, shame about the excessive packaging

4 stars

Nice quality joint for the price and I would have given it 5 stars if it wasn't for the excessive packaging. This used to be sold in just the roasting bag with a small cardboard sleeve: now it comes with a roasting tray AND a full cardboard box, both entirely surplus to requirements. In a dream world, Tesco would go back to the original supplier, and stock both the smoked and unsmoked varieties <- hint, hint! :)

Absolutely gorgeous, tender,flavoursome gammon.So

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous, tender,flavoursome gammon.So easy to cook and slice.Everyone loved it and we all had plenty with our turkey dinner and even had enough left for a sandwich.I bought two joints as there were six of us.No waste whatsoever.so I would certainly purchase again.

Love this ham so tasty no waste practly no fat ju

5 stars

Love this ham so tasty no waste practly no fat just Bung it in the oven for the allotted time,so juicy!!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

