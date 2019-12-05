Tesco Roast In Bag Unsmoked Gammon Joint 840G

LOVELY, IF ONLY AVAILABLE INOW LOCAL TESCO
I love this joint. So easy to cook and easily does 2 healthy eaters for 2 meals and sometimes more. WHY OH WHY IS IT NOT AVAILABLE IN MY LOCAL TESCO'S SHOP?
Like it a lot
this is very good, very lean and cooks well. I only wish it included a glaze, I would give it 5 stars if a glaze was included and pay say 50pence more. goes well with broccoli and cauli cheese bake and new potatoes.
Perfect!
For a mid week roast you cannot go wrong..a tasty piece of meat.. lean not salty and tender. After reading the reviews thought i would give this a try and was not disapointed at all..definately going to be a regular item on my shop.
De lish! I have just cooked my first one. Kept it in a bit longer than instructions (not the greatest oven). There's hardly if at all ANY fat. It's juicy and not over salty. Perfect! Would definitely recommend and I will be buying again for sure. Enjoy!
Love this joint
Excellent -moist and tender Valie for money
excellent quality and value for money Moist and tender, no fat , not salty. Pure gammon whole joint through! Used as an alternative dinner mid week Served with boiled potatoes and veg with a white creamy sauce No dirty roasting dishes
The best, buy it and try it.
Always lean,no grissle ,very little if any fat and cooks in the bag perfectly every time. Never had a bad one yet. Has so many uses, in pasta dishes , pies , pasties , salads, main dinners and sandwiches to name a few. Can just say buy it and try it you won't be dissapointed.
Nice joint, shame about the excessive packaging
Nice quality joint for the price and I would have given it 5 stars if it wasn't for the excessive packaging. This used to be sold in just the roasting bag with a small cardboard sleeve: now it comes with a roasting tray AND a full cardboard box, both entirely surplus to requirements. In a dream world, Tesco would go back to the original supplier, and stock both the smoked and unsmoked varieties <- hint, hint! :)
Absolutely gorgeous, tender,flavoursome gammon.So easy to cook and slice.Everyone loved it and we all had plenty with our turkey dinner and even had enough left for a sandwich.I bought two joints as there were six of us.No waste whatsoever.so I would certainly purchase again.
Love this ham so tasty no waste practly no fat just Bung it in the oven for the allotted time,so juicy!!