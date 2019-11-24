Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack

Disappointing - fruit not edible
Disappointing. Poor quality as unripe, hard and inedible. The downside of on-line shopping plus an expensive mistake
Perefect product at best price
Excellent quality, perfect product best possible price across the land. Than you Tesco for serving the nation at the highest possible stands.
very good quality
very good quality
Delicious
Delicious, good quality (and superb for fast wound healing).
Can be good but you have to pick them with care
These vary - at best they are ripe and juicy, at worst they look as though they came off the tree too early. These are about the only product I won't order online as I like to see what I am getting. They are not cheap so I really don't want to be stuck with the small, unripe ones!
Unripe fruit papaya (pawpaws)
I usually purchase the pawpaws but recently they are so immature that they are barely edible raw .Having lived in Ghana for 20 years I do know my fruit well, as I had some trees in the garden