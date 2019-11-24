By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack
£ 2.70
£1.35/each
One typical slice of papaya
  • Energy179kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Papaya.
  • Hand picked Grown in the tropics, gently ripened for a mild, honey sweet flavour
Information

Ingredients

Papaya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    How to prepare your papaya
    1) Carefully cut the papaya in half length ways exposing the flesh and seeds.
    2) Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds.
    3) Cut the halves into wedges and eat like melon or scoop out the flesh with a spoon.
     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical slice of papaya (100g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal179kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g8.8g
Sugars8.8g8.8g
Fibre2.2g2.2g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C60.0mg (75%NRV)60.0mg (75%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing - fruit not edible

1 stars

Disappointing. Poor quality as unripe, hard and inedible. The downside of on-line shopping plus an expensive mistake

Perefect product at best price

5 stars

Excellent quality, perfect product best possible price across the land. Than you Tesco for serving the nation at the highest possible stands.

very good quality

4 stars

very good quality

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, good quality (and superb for fast wound healing).

Can be good but you have to pick them with care

4 stars

These vary - at best they are ripe and juicy, at worst they look as though they came off the tree too early. These are about the only product I won't order online as I like to see what I am getting. They are not cheap so I really don't want to be stuck with the small, unripe ones!

Unripe fruit papaya (pawpaws)

2 stars

I usually purchase the pawpaws but recently they are so immature that they are barely edible raw .Having lived in Ghana for 20 years I do know my fruit well, as I had some trees in the garden

