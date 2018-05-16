Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap

- Energy1607kJ 381kcal19%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 846kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Chicken with fajita dressing and spinach in a plain barmarked tortilla.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com.
- Hand Wrapped. Tortilla filled with chicken, spiced tomato dressing and fresh spinach. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Tortilla filled with chicken, spiced tomato dressing and fresh spinach. Carefully handpacked everyday
- Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Hand wrapped
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Tortilla filled with chicken, spiced tomato dressing and fresh spinach
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken Breast (17%), Spinach, Red Pepper, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Green Pepper, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Black Eyed Beans, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Coriander, Basil, Red Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Herbs, Flavouring, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|846kJ / 201kcal
|1607kJ / 381kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.3g
|51.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.7g
|Protein
|10.5g
|19.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019