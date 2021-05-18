We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Lotion Kids Pure & Sensitive 200Ml

Nivea Sun Lotion Kids Pure & Sensitive 200Ml
£ 6.50
£3.25/100ml
  • Care
  • Reduces the risk of skin allergies*
  • *Contains high UVA protection, free from perfumes colourants and preservatives
  • Especially formulated for children's delicate skin
  • Protection
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB filter system for immediate protection
  • Protects against sun exposure and long-term UV induced skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • UVA-UVB Protection System
  • Reduces the risk of skin allergies
  • Very water resistant
  • Free from perfumes, colourants and preservatives
  • UVA **** Superior
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Stearyl Alcohol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trimethoxycaprylylsilane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA

Preparation and Usage

  • Important Usage Instructions
  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight
  • Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas
  • When applied correctly this bottle contains 13 applications for a small child's body
  • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection
  • Even when protected avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm)
  • Reapply frequently especially after swimming and towelling
  • For young children wear protective clothing (cap, t-shirt, shorts) and apply high SPF sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs)
  • Avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

Great suncream

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I have been using Nivea suncream products for my children for a while now. This is a great light weight cream and doesn't irritate my kids eczema prone skin.

Nivea

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

NIVEA Sensitive Sun Lotion provides my children with highly effective SPF 50+ protection against sunburn and sun damage to the skin. Contains aloe vera, which creates a gentle, soothing tanning lotion that cares for delicate skin. After application, the moisturizing lotion protects my children. The formula is waterproof and odorless.

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Nice sun cream,i use the adult range of Nivea,and like the children one too

Brilliant on sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

My child has sensitive skin so choosing a suncare product was not to be rushed into. We asked in a retail store what they would reccomend and this was their choicw of sun mask for children. No rashes, no sun burn, happy children. Happy me. Would reccomend for all skin types.

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I bought this for my 16 month old daughter who is prone to eczema, after trying other, more expensive brands, all of which caused her eczema to flare up. This is by far the best sun cream I have found for my daughter. It's light, rubs in easily, protects her delicate skin from the sun and doesn't irritate her skin. Highly recommend for children with sensitive skin / eczema!

Excellent

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Great cream kids like it and fine on skin. Even better the don't burn

Amazing

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Amazing my daughter didn't come out in a rash makes skin soft. And will defo recomend

Fab product

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Love this product has a nice smell it's easy to use fab on sensitive skin

Yes from the fair skinned family!!

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

