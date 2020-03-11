Benadryl Allergy Children's Oral 70 Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Children's 6+ 1 mg/ml Oral Solution Banana Flavour
- Cetirizine
- Benadryl Allergy Children's 6+ 1 mg/ml Oral Solution works to relieve the symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions such as pet, skin or dust allergies.
- These symptoms include:
- Itchy, runny nose, Sneezing, Itchy, watery eyes, Urticaria (hives & itchy skin rash)
- Allergy relief
- For hay fever, pet, dust and skin allergies
- Sugar & colour free
- Pack size: 70ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Each 5 ml contains Cetirizine Dihydrochloride 5 mg, Also contains: Sorbitol (E420), Methylparahydroxybenzoate (E218), Propylparahydroxybenzoate (E216)
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use
- Age: Children under 6 years: Dose: Not recommended
- Age: Children aged 6 - 12 years: Dose: One 5 ml spoonful in the morning and one 5 ml spoonful in the evening.
- Age: Children aged 12 and over: Dose: Two 5 ml spoonfuls to be swallowed once a day.
- Check that the cap seal is not broken before first use.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: DO NOT EXCEED STATED DOSE
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
- Benadryl Allergy Children's 6+ 1 mg/ml Oral Solution, at the recommended dose, does not cause drowsiness in the majority of people. However, rare cases of drowsiness have been reported. If affected do not drive or operate machinery. As with all antihistamines, avoid excessive alcohol consumption when taking this medicine. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding consult your doctor before taking this product. If symptoms persist consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Name and address
- Product Licence holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
70ml ℮
Safety information
