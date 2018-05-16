By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Dunkers Ritz 6X46g

image 1 of Dairylea Dunkers Ritz 6X46g
£ 3.30
£11.96/kg
Each 46 g tub contains
  • Energy496 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0 g
    15%
  • Sugars3.6 g
    4%
  • Salt0.59 g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added Calcium and mini-sized Ritz savoury crackers (31 %).
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip.
  • Dip, dunk, demolish!
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • Baked not fried
  • A good source of calcium
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 276g
Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Mini-Sized Ritz Savoury Crackers: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Barley Malt Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated (1°-5°C)Best before: See tub.

Number of uses

1 tub = 46 g. Contains 6 tubs

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

6 x 46g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (46 g)% * / Per tub (46 g)
Energy 1078 kJ496 kJ
-258 kcal118 kcal6 %
Fat 12 g5.6 g8 %
of which Saturates 6.6 g3.0 g15 %
Carbohydrate 26 g12 g5 %
of which Sugars 7.9 g3.6 g4 %
Fibre 2.2 g1.0 g
Protein 9.6 g4.4 g9 %
Salt 1.29 g0.59 g10 %
Calcium 500 mg 63 % of NRV**230 mg 29 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

