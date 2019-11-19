By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mackeson Stout 4X330ml

5(1)Write a review
Mackeson Stout 4X330ml
£ 3.66
£2.78/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Mackeson is the original and genuine ‘milk stout' from early 20th century. Milk stout is a stout containing lactose, a sugar derived from milk. Because lactose is unfermentable, it adds sweetness and body to this stout.
  • The original & genuine
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley, Wheat and Lactose

ABV

2.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

mackeseon stout very disappointed that 10th oct could not be on my shopping list

5 stars

enjoy mackeseon stout, now and always for the family, pity you dont keep it in stock

Usually bought next

Murphys 4X440ml

£ 4.50
£2.56/litre

Offer

Vimto Regular 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

John Smiths Extra Smooth 4X440ml Cans

£ 3.75
£2.14/litre

Offer

Guinness Original 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here