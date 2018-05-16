By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 2Kg

Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 2Kg
£ 4.50
£2.25/kg
75g contains
  • Energy1112kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1483kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice
  • From the foothills of the Himalayas, carefully matured for 12 months for its characteristic aroma and nutty taste.
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: For best results, soak this basmati rice in cold water for 20 minutes before cooking.
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 - 12 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.
Time: 10 - 12 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

26 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g containsAs sold Each serving (75g) contains
Energy1483kJ / 349kcal1112kJ / 262kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate76.0g57.0g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein8.5g6.4g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 195g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

