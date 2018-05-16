Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 2Kg

- Energy1112kJ 262kcal13%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars<0.1<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1483kJ / 349kcal
Product Description
- Basmati rice
- From the foothills of the Himalayas, carefully matured for 12 months for its characteristic aroma and nutty taste.
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: For best results, soak this basmati rice in cold water for 20 minutes before cooking.
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 - 12 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.
Time: 10 - 12 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
26 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|As sold Each serving (75g) contains
|Energy
|1483kJ / 349kcal
|1112kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|76.0g
|57.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 195g when cooked.
|-
|-
