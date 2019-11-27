Rowntrees Pick & Mix Pouch Bag 150G

Where's the tootie frootie
Been disappointed the past few times buying these then realized tootie frooties have been exempt, unable to buy the single packets anymore either. These were my favourite....rowntrees whats happened
Pick and mix issues!
These are my favourite sweets, but although I like jelly tots, they are too similar to pastels to work in pick and mix, I’m desperate when are tooty Frooties coming back, it’s driving me mad! Come on Rowntrees bring them back just in the pick and mix!
Disappointed yet Tasty
Bought to share at work. Disappointed to find Tooty Fruities have been replaced with Jelly Tots, but to add to the disappoinment, the pack contained ZERO Jelly Tots.
Tuttie Fruities are MIA
Where have they gone........... Jelly tots are just the unwanted offspring off fruit pastels. ruined
uninspired
Realised they have been changed to Jelly Tots which are similar to pastilles. Why have Tooty Frooties been replaced ??
What has happened to Tooty Frooties??
Absoutely gutted......my main reason for purchase was Tooty Frooties and they appear to have been ousted by Jelly Tots, which are way too similar to Fruit Pastilles. So disappointing.......
Shocking!
I have just bought a bag of puck and mix, upon opening the bag I discovered that there were seemingly only fruit gums. I looked inside and rumaged around to find only 1 or 2 fruit pastilles, very unhappy about this as they are my favourite, there was around 6 jelly tots in there so the bag was overcrowded with fruit gums so very disappointed. To be honest I don't even know why fruit gums are in the bag as I don't think anyone even likes them yet I may be wrong about this. Am hoping not to have this issue again as pick and mix used to be my favourite rowntrees sweets.
Pick n unmixed!
The pick & mix had only pastilles & jelly tots not one fruit gum !
Great flavours
I bought theses last week and they’re great. The only thing I would mention is that im not the biggest fan of the jam ones.
Not pick & Mix
So disappointed as only 1 tootie fruitie in bag & only 2 fruit pastilles the rest being gums mainly just green & yellow, such a shame as have bought your products for years, my favourite brand but hesitant to continue to purchase now