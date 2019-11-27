By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Pick & Mix Pouch Bag 150G

4.5(222)Write a review
Rowntrees Pick & Mix Pouch Bag 150G
£ 1.24
£0.83/100g
Each 9 sweets** contain
  • Energy352kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1474kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Pastilles, Fruit Gums, Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Why choose one kind of Rowntree's® sweet when you can have three? This Pick & Mix bag brings together Jelly Tots®, Fruit Pastilles, and Fruit Gums all in one bag! From the little fruity-flavoured Jelly Tot, to the chewy delight of Fruit Pastilles and the long-lasting yumminess of Fruit Gums, there's something for everyone. A selection of fruity flavours and textures makes this bag delightfully fun for the whole family.
  • Even better, we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets. It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every delicious bag.
  • Did you know that our famous chewy sweets have been favourites for years? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Since then we've been developing brilliant fruity-flavoured sweets, from Jelly Tots® to Randoms®.
  • If you love our Pick & Mix pack, why not try Rowntree's® Randoms®? Every bag contains a completely unpredictable combination of chewy, fruity-flavoured Randoms®.
  • Jelly Tots, Fruit Pastilles, and Fruit Gums in one bag
  • A random selection of your favourite chewy Rowntree's® sweets
  • Great for sharing with friends and family
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Gum Arabic, Concentrated Fruit Juices (1%) (Blackcurrant, Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Carminic Acid, Curcumin, Betacarotene), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 9 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy1474kJ352kJ8400kJ
-347kcal83kcal2000kcal4%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.0g0.0g20g0%
Carbohydrate81.4g19.4g260g7%
of which: sugars53.1g12.7g90g14%
Fibre1.3g0.3g--
Protein2.9g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.40g0.10g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**9 sweets----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

222 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Where's the tootie frootie

3 stars

Been disappointed the past few times buying these then realized tootie frooties have been exempt, unable to buy the single packets anymore either. These were my favourite....rowntrees whats happened

Pick and mix issues!

2 stars

These are my favourite sweets, but although I like jelly tots, they are too similar to pastels to work in pick and mix, I’m desperate when are tooty Frooties coming back, it’s driving me mad! Come on Rowntrees bring them back just in the pick and mix!

Disappointed yet Tasty

3 stars

Bought to share at work. Disappointed to find Tooty Fruities have been replaced with Jelly Tots, but to add to the disappoinment, the pack contained ZERO Jelly Tots.

Tuttie Fruities are MIA

1 stars

Where have they gone........... Jelly tots are just the unwanted offspring off fruit pastels. ruined

uninspired

2 stars

Realised they have been changed to Jelly Tots which are similar to pastilles. Why have Tooty Frooties been replaced ??

What has happened to Tooty Frooties??

2 stars

Absoutely gutted......my main reason for purchase was Tooty Frooties and they appear to have been ousted by Jelly Tots, which are way too similar to Fruit Pastilles. So disappointing.......

Shocking!

3 stars

I have just bought a bag of puck and mix, upon opening the bag I discovered that there were seemingly only fruit gums. I looked inside and rumaged around to find only 1 or 2 fruit pastilles, very unhappy about this as they are my favourite, there was around 6 jelly tots in there so the bag was overcrowded with fruit gums so very disappointed. To be honest I don't even know why fruit gums are in the bag as I don't think anyone even likes them yet I may be wrong about this. Am hoping not to have this issue again as pick and mix used to be my favourite rowntrees sweets.

Pick n unmixed!

2 stars

The pick & mix had only pastilles & jelly tots not one fruit gum !

Great flavours

2 stars

I bought theses last week and they’re great. The only thing I would mention is that im not the biggest fan of the jam ones.

Not pick & Mix

1 stars

So disappointed as only 1 tootie fruitie in bag & only 2 fruit pastilles the rest being gums mainly just green & yellow, such a shame as have bought your products for years, my favourite brand but hesitant to continue to purchase now

1-10 of 222 reviews

