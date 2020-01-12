By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Orange Zero 4X330ml

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Orange Zero 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Each can
  • Energy40kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.0g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated no added sugar orange flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • CITRUS FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CITRUS FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (5.0%), Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
 

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy12kJ / 3kcal40kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.4g
Sugars0.4g1.4g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

  • One can
    • Energy40kJ 9kcal
      <1%
    • Fat0.0g
      0%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      0%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

    Information

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (330ml)
    Energy12kJ / 3kcal40kJ / 9kcal
    Fat0.0g0.0g
    Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate0.4g1.4g
    Sugars0.4g1.4g
    Fibre0.1g0.2g
    Protein0.0g0.1g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing taste

4 stars

Lovely refreshing taste and value for money.

Great wee drink

5 stars

Slightly sparkling, delicious.

A really good product

4 stars

Tastes good and is refreshing. The main bonus for me is that the sweeteners do not include aspartame; which research links to weight gain and is contained all 'big brand' low calorie/sugar free drinks. Aspartame is not currently an ingredient in any of Tesco's low calorie/sugar drinks as far as I am aware.

Buy them, you will not regret it.

5 stars

I love these. Good taste but you never even think you are drinking diet/sugar free drinks. They also have the large bottles so easier if you are at home, but these are handy in the car. Basically, any excuse, I will buy them & drink them.

Tastes cheesy somehow, not sure how that's even po

2 stars

Tastes cheesy somehow, not sure how that's even possible.

SHAME! No to plastic wraps

1 stars

Lovely drink wrapped in unnecessary plastic - SHAME! No to plastic wraps

Good price, but...

2 stars

The artificial sweetener aftertaste is really unpleasant. I wouldn't buy again.

Just as good as the premium brand

5 stars

Good Value, Great taste and Sugar Free. Have purchased many times now.

good taste

5 stars

A great tasting sugar free orange and could stand up against the dearer brands. The Cloudy lime is brilliant too.

Better than fanta or tango

5 stars

This by far my favourite fizzy orange. Nice, orangy and very refreshing. I'm a big fan

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 4X330ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Cream Soda 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Diet Lemonade 4X330ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here