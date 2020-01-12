Tesco Orange Zero 4X330ml

Refreshing taste
Lovely refreshing taste and value for money.
Great wee drink
Slightly sparkling, delicious.
A really good product
Tastes good and is refreshing. The main bonus for me is that the sweeteners do not include aspartame; which research links to weight gain and is contained all 'big brand' low calorie/sugar free drinks. Aspartame is not currently an ingredient in any of Tesco's low calorie/sugar drinks as far as I am aware.
Buy them, you will not regret it.
I love these. Good taste but you never even think you are drinking diet/sugar free drinks. They also have the large bottles so easier if you are at home, but these are handy in the car. Basically, any excuse, I will buy them & drink them.
Tastes cheesy somehow, not sure how that's even possible.
Lovely drink wrapped in unnecessary plastic - SHAME! No to plastic wraps
Good price, but...
The artificial sweetener aftertaste is really unpleasant. I wouldn't buy again.
Just as good as the premium brand
Good Value, Great taste and Sugar Free. Have purchased many times now.
good taste
A great tasting sugar free orange and could stand up against the dearer brands. The Cloudy lime is brilliant too.
Better than fanta or tango
This by far my favourite fizzy orange. Nice, orangy and very refreshing. I'm a big fan