Tesco Prawn Cocktail170g

Delicious with iceberg lettuce and a chopped tomat
Delicious with iceberg lettuce and a chopped tomato but please also bring back the reduced calorie version as this version has too many calories when dieting.
short on prawns
I stopped buying it when the quantity of prawns in one pack dropped to half of the previous orders.
not the best
we`ve tried most of supermarket prawn cocktails and this is the worse. I stupidly ordered again last week forgetting had already tried - and was just as tasteless as previous time !!
I love this! I use about half a tub as a sandwich
I love this! I use about half a tub as a sandwich filling. The prawns are flavoursome and the cocktail sauce is spot on. I get through at least one if not two tubs per week.
Great snack
Delicious snack for lunch. Fair bit of sauce and a decent amount of prawns too.
Loved by my partner
Buy this regularly as my partner loves it. Makes an excellent sandwich filling, very tasty and plenty of prawns,
Chewy and bland.
I was disappointed in this item. The prawns were kind of dry and chewy, almost as if they'd had 'freezer burn', and the sauce was bland, with too much mayonnaise, not enough zing to it. Also there was no lettuce/salad in mine? I have always had some kind of salad in other prawn cocktails. I wouldn't try this one again, but won't put me off trying other varieties of Tesco prawn cocktail (finest etc) as the food is normally of a good standard.