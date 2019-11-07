Tesco Porcelain Side Plate

Dont bother - they chip with the slightest knock.
They are not sturdy and chip with the slightest knock. I've put them in the washing up bowl and put another plate on top, only to find this was enough to chip both plates. I have been replacing these plates at an alarming rate, and they are a false economy. Save your money and go somewhere with better plates because these are useless.
Great value
These are very similar to the upmarket department store version at 1/3 the price. They do tend to chip quite easily but that is par for the course with porcelain.
Porcelain plates
I bought these before Christmas and was delighted with purchase , they had the look and feel of a more expensive plate.
Elegant Simplicity
This simple white porcelain side plate looks and feels like a quality product. The design is simple and pleasing, the plate does its job well and is reasonably priced. I bought a few, then having seen and used them, went back for more.
Good quality plates
Very good quality plates (Only problem - 4 dinner plates broken and 2 side plates smashed in the boxes!
Perfectly plain and stackable dishes
Bought this dinner service for its plain and simple lines as all my dishes are like this. I only like colourful/flowery crockery for tea and dessert service. I needed more dinner plates, pasta bowls, side plates and soup bowls for a large Thanksgiving lunch last Saturday (26 Nov - 34 people). The delivery was swift and with no breakages so quite sturdy! I would highly recommend this design.
Brilliant quality and value.
We wanted to extend our range of white porcelain side plates and tea mugs and carried out an extensive search on the internet. The best match to meet our requirements was found on the Tesco website so we ordered 6 of each. The delivery was quick and we are absolutely delighted with the products.
Good quality
I bought these plates as they are very good quality for the price and a lovely contemporary look.
Good classic crockery
I bought these plates and the matching cups and saucers to use for customers visiting our offices. They are smart, good quality and value for money.
Good quality and vs.ue
I have most items from this range now and am really happy with my collection. They haven't marked with time or in dishwasher. The plates are a good size as are all other items in range.