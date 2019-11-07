By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Porcelain Side Plate

Tesco Porcelain Side Plate
£ 2.00
  • Single side plate from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Freezer, dishwasher & microwave safe
  • Made from porcelain
  • Enhance your table with the timeless, classic design of the Super white porcelain 20cm diameter side plate. The Super white tableware and crockery collection is made from porcelain. Porcelain, or fine china, is baked at a high temperature to create a strong surface. It is whiter in appearance than earthenware and stoneware due to the use of a mix of different types of clays. It also has a lower moisture content and is used to make tableware that is thinner and more delicate in appearance. Not only is it non-porous and easy to maintain, porcelain is microwave and dishwasher safe and also chip-resistant. Complement your side plate with other key pieces from the Super white tableware and crockery range to give your table a co-ordinated look.
  • Single side plate from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Dishwasher & microwave safe
  • Made from porcelain

Dont bother - they chip with the slightest knock.

1 stars

They are not sturdy and chip with the slightest knock. I've put them in the washing up bowl and put another plate on top, only to find this was enough to chip both plates. I have been replacing these plates at an alarming rate, and they are a false economy. Save your money and go somewhere with better plates because these are useless.

Great value

4 stars

These are very similar to the upmarket department store version at 1/3 the price. They do tend to chip quite easily but that is par for the course with porcelain.

Porcelain plates

5 stars

I bought these before Christmas and was delighted with purchase , they had the look and feel of a more expensive plate.

Elegant Simplicity

5 stars

This simple white porcelain side plate looks and feels like a quality product. The design is simple and pleasing, the plate does its job well and is reasonably priced. I bought a few, then having seen and used them, went back for more.

Good quality plates

5 stars

Very good quality plates (Only problem - 4 dinner plates broken and 2 side plates smashed in the boxes!

Perfectly plain and stackable dishes

5 stars

Bought this dinner service for its plain and simple lines as all my dishes are like this. I only like colourful/flowery crockery for tea and dessert service. I needed more dinner plates, pasta bowls, side plates and soup bowls for a large Thanksgiving lunch last Saturday (26 Nov - 34 people). The delivery was swift and with no breakages so quite sturdy! I would highly recommend this design.

Brilliant quality and value.

5 stars

We wanted to extend our range of white porcelain side plates and tea mugs and carried out an extensive search on the internet. The best match to meet our requirements was found on the Tesco website so we ordered 6 of each. The delivery was quick and we are absolutely delighted with the products.

Good quality

4 stars

I bought these plates as they are very good quality for the price and a lovely contemporary look.

Good classic crockery

4 stars

I bought these plates and the matching cups and saucers to use for customers visiting our offices. They are smart, good quality and value for money.

Good quality and vs.ue

5 stars

I have most items from this range now and am really happy with my collection. They haven't marked with time or in dishwasher. The plates are a good size as are all other items in range.

