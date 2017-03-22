Tesco Porcelain Serving Bowl

Perfect serving bowl
I bought 3 of these, thinking of serving salads for guests in the summer. The bowls are a large so expect they will be just right for what I want.
Great Size
I purchased 2 of these bowls to go with the dinner service. I was really pleased with the size and quality of the bowls. I am planning to buy another two, as they are so versatile.
Very impressive and a good price
I have bought a few of these porcelain bowls and have not been disappointed
Nice and simple
Great price and makes the food look good too. Delivery was quick and packaging very good.
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL
Simple, elegant and pure white. The perfect pasta serving bowl!
Good multi-purpose serving bowl.
I found this item the perfect shape and size for serving anything from salads to roast potatoes. Although, it is a plain white bowl, and therefore a good value price, it still looks good on the dinner table.
Good value
Nice simple product. Good value for money, useful size and would match any kitchen.
large and stylish
Bought this for Christmas dinner. Much larger than I expected despite using a tape measure to imagine the size! Compared to a lot of others it is more stylish than others because of its lovely low shape and whiteness. Glad I bought 2!
Great value for money
I bought this with other items for Christmas table. Much bigger than I thought and holds the heat well. Dishwasher friendly too! Great item.
Perfect for dinner parties
Exactly what we needed for Christmas. Brought a few items from the range and all looked great and really useful