By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Porcelain Serving Bowl

5(33)Write a review
Tesco Porcelain Serving Bowl
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Single serving bowl from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Freezer, dishwasher & microwave safe
  • Made from porcelain

  • Enhance your table with the timeless, classic design of the Super white porcelain serving bowl.

    The Super white tableware and crockery collection is made from porcelain for a more delicate, stronger, whiter finish. The set is also chip-resistant for easy maintenance, and microwave and dishwasher safe for your convenience.

    Complement your serving bowl with other key pieces from the Super white tableware and crockery range to give your table a co-ordinated look.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

33 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect serving bowl

5 stars

I bought 3 of these, thinking of serving salads for guests in the summer. The bowls are a large so expect they will be just right for what I want.

Great Size

5 stars

I purchased 2 of these bowls to go with the dinner service. I was really pleased with the size and quality of the bowls. I am planning to buy another two, as they are so versatile.

Very impressive and a good price

5 stars

I have bought a few of these porcelain bowls and have not been disappointed

Nice and simple

5 stars

Great price and makes the food look good too. Delivery was quick and packaging very good.

SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL

5 stars

Simple, elegant and pure white. The perfect pasta serving bowl!

Good multi-purpose serving bowl.

4 stars

I found this item the perfect shape and size for serving anything from salads to roast potatoes. Although, it is a plain white bowl, and therefore a good value price, it still looks good on the dinner table.

Good value

5 stars

Nice simple product. Good value for money, useful size and would match any kitchen.

large and stylish

5 stars

Bought this for Christmas dinner. Much larger than I expected despite using a tape measure to imagine the size! Compared to a lot of others it is more stylish than others because of its lovely low shape and whiteness. Glad I bought 2!

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this with other items for Christmas table. Much bigger than I thought and holds the heat well. Dishwasher friendly too! Great item.

Perfect for dinner parties

5 stars

Exactly what we needed for Christmas. Brought a few items from the range and all looked great and really useful

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Aura Pasta Bowl Grey

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco Kosmo Medium Bowl Yellow And Grey

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Tesco Kosmo Small Bowl Blue And Red

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Aura Dinner Plate Grey

£ 1.75
£1.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here