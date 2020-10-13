We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Mini Brownie Bites 9Pk

2.5(2)Write a review
Thorntons Mini Brownie Bites 9Pk
£ 1.30
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownies Baked with Chocolate Fudge Pieces, Dipped in Milk Chocolate
  • Delicious chocolate brownies baked with chocolate fudge pieces and dipped in smooth milk chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Chocolate Fudge Cubes (13%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Fat, Dried Egg White, Milk Protein, Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 14 g)
Energy 1825 kJ255 kJ
-435 kcal61 kcal
Fat 19.2 g2.7 g
of which Saturates 9.9 g1.4 g
Carbohydrates58.5 g8.2 g
of which Sugars 47.2 g6.6 g
Protein 6.0 g0.8 g
Salt 0.52 g0.07 g
This pack contains 9 servings--

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice

4 stars

Lovely, much nicer than most pre-made sweets.

Horrible

1 stars

Awful, refunded

