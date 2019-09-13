Thorntons Mini Caramel Shortcks 9Pk Price Marked

Love these
Love these
Quite delicious
Quite delicious
Caramel (46%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Biscuit Base (38%) [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E503), Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
This pack contains 9 servings
9 x Shortcake Bites
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 14 g)
|Energy
|2050 kJ
|286 kJ
|-
|491 kcal
|69 kcal
|Fat
|29.5 g
|4.1 g
|of which Saturates
|15.5 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|50.6 g
|7.1 g
|of which Sugars
|35.7 g
|5.0 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.63 g
|0.09 g
