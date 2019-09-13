By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thorntons Mini Caramel Shortcks 9Pk Price Marked

5(2)Write a review
Thorntons Mini Caramel Shortcks 9Pk Price Marked
£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Product Description

  • Shortcake Squares Covered with a Caramel Layer and Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • Delicious shortcake squares covered with an indulgent creamy caramel layer and topped with smooth milk chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Caramel (46%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Biscuit Base (38%) [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E503), Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x Shortcake Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 14 g)
Energy 2050 kJ286 kJ
-491 kcal69 kcal
Fat 29.5 g4.1 g
of which Saturates 15.5 g2.2 g
Carbohydrates50.6 g7.1 g
of which Sugars 35.7 g5.0 g
Protein 5.0 g0.7 g
Salt 0.63 g0.09 g
This pack contains 9 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these

5 stars

Love these

Quite delicious

5 stars

Quite delicious

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here