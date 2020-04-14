Lurpak Lightest Spreadable 500G

Product Description
- Light Blend 40% (21% milk fat & 19% rapeseed oil).
- Light blend of Lurpak® butter and rapeseed oil
- Half the Fat* & Made from Natural Ingredients
- *Lurpak Spreadable Lightest contains only half the fat compared to butter and is made from natural ingredients. Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy. Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.
- Contains no colourings, preservatives or other additives
- Free from palm oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Butter (26%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Lactic Culture (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedNot suitable for freezing or frying. Once opened use within 4 weeks. Best before: See lid
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Packaging not suitable for microwave.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- 4 Savannah Way,
- Leeds Valley Park,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- UK contact details:
- Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
- www.lurpak.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
