Lurpak Lightest Spreadable 500G

Lurpak Lightest Spreadable 500G
£ 3.75
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Light Blend 40% (21% milk fat & 19% rapeseed oil).
  • Light blend of Lurpak® butter and rapeseed oil
  • Half the Fat* & Made from Natural Ingredients
  • *Lurpak Spreadable Lightest contains only half the fat compared to butter and is made from natural ingredients. Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy. Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.
  • Contains no colourings, preservatives or other additives
  • Free from palm oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Butter (26%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Lactic Culture (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedNot suitable for freezing or frying. Once opened use within 4 weeks. Best before: See lid

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Packaging not suitable for microwave.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • UK contact details:
  • Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.lurpak.co.uk
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

