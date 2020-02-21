By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Drawstring Tall Pedal Bin Liners 20'S

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Drawstring Tall Pedal Bin Liners 20'S
£ 2.50
£0.13/each
  • Tesco 20 Drawstring tall kitchen bin liner 30L Suitable for Brabantia type bin Rim: 91cm approx. Length: 76cm approx. 30 litres approx.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Product wrapper has a tear strip. see 'tear here' instruction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 Pack

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely Awful Quality

1 stars

Absolute rubbish...literally! They tear very easily and your rubbish ends up over the floor when trying to empty the bin. They used to be good quality. Will not be buying again.

Rubbish

1 stars

Weak to the point of useless. A larger capacity liner should have the material gauge to hold a larger weight of contents . These don’t. You can only partially fill them otherwise they rip when lifting out of the bin. NOTE TO TESCO BUYER : get out from behind the desk and try products before you do the deal.

This product does NOT show on the main tile that t

1 stars

This product does NOT show on the main tile that this is for TALL bins...yes, it DOES show the 30L size but I was unaware of the litreage ! PLEASE can you show it as only suitable for TALL bins so I don't make the same mistake again ? ! Thank you !

Very cheaply made as they tear easily.

1 stars

I always used these, but you must have changed them as they are no good now. I lift the bag out of my bin & they split. Not good.

I have been buying these for years but the last fe

2 stars

I have been buying these for years but the last few weeks they have been terrible. They split around the top where the pull up joins the bag. I complained at customer service and was told they couldn't do anything about it unless I bring the bag back (what full of rubbish). Not very good customer service!!!

Sufficiently strong and suitably sized, these smal

5 stars

Sufficiently strong and suitably sized, these smaller bin liners successfully lined a smaller bin. The "tear here" on the label is less than useless though.

Not wide enough

3 stars

1cm wider and they might fit our bin (also purchased from Tesco) without splitting at the seam.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Tie Top Compostable Caddy Liners 20 Pack 10L

£ 2.70
£0.14/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here