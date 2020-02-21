Tesco Drawstring Tall Pedal Bin Liners 20'S

Absolutely Awful Quality
Absolute rubbish...literally! They tear very easily and your rubbish ends up over the floor when trying to empty the bin. They used to be good quality. Will not be buying again.
Rubbish
Weak to the point of useless. A larger capacity liner should have the material gauge to hold a larger weight of contents . These don’t. You can only partially fill them otherwise they rip when lifting out of the bin. NOTE TO TESCO BUYER : get out from behind the desk and try products before you do the deal.
This product does NOT show on the main tile that this is for TALL bins...yes, it DOES show the 30L size but I was unaware of the litreage ! PLEASE can you show it as only suitable for TALL bins so I don't make the same mistake again ? ! Thank you !
Very cheaply made as they tear easily.
I always used these, but you must have changed them as they are no good now. I lift the bag out of my bin & they split. Not good.
I have been buying these for years but the last few weeks they have been terrible. They split around the top where the pull up joins the bag. I complained at customer service and was told they couldn't do anything about it unless I bring the bag back (what full of rubbish). Not very good customer service!!!
Sufficiently strong and suitably sized, these smaller bin liners successfully lined a smaller bin. The "tear here" on the label is less than useless though.
Not wide enough
1cm wider and they might fit our bin (also purchased from Tesco) without splitting at the seam.