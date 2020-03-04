By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wawel Krowkowy 48G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wawel Krowkowy 48G
£ 0.50
£1.05/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel filling (51%).
  • Pack size: 48G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 49% [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Shea), Milk Fat (from Cow's Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya); Natural Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Wheat and Eggs

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Name and address

  • Wawel SA,
  • ul. Władysława Warneńczyka 14,
  • 30-520 Kraków,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.wawel.com.pl
  • opinie@wawel.com.pl

Net Contents

48g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy:2065kJ/494kcal
Fat:28g
- of which saturates:17g
Carbohydrate:56g
- of which sugars:48g
Protein:4,0g
Salt:0,14g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kopernik Chocolate Wafer With Peanut Cream 46G

£ 0.65
£1.42/100g

Offer

E Wedel Pawelek Advocaat 45G

£ 0.60
£1.34/100g

E Wedel Dark Chocolate & Panna Cotta Flavoured 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Goplana Grzeski Chocolate Wafer 36G

£ 0.50
£1.39/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here