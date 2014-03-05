Probio 7 Capsules 40 Capsules
Offer
Product Description
- Digestive Health Supplement Original Capsules
- Natural Probiotic Supplement
- To Support Functions And Activity
- Gastric Acid Resistant
- For more information please visit Probio7.com
- Over 100 trillion bacteria make up the human microbiome in your digestive system. This delicate ecosystem can be disturbed by many things including illness, antibiotics and poor diet. Probio7 Original contains live bacteria to complement the gut flora naturally present in your digestive system.
- Each capsule contains 4 billion friendly bacteria from 7 strains including L. acidophilus, plus 2 types of natural fibre which feed and encourage friendly bacteria in your digestive system.
- 4 billion friendly bacteria
- 7 live strains
- Suitable for use with antibiotics
- 100% natural ingredients
- Daily support
- No need to refrigerate
- Gluten and dairy free
- GMO free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Soy Fibre, Chicory Inulin Fibre (Fructo-Oligo-Saccharide), Gelatine (Capsule Shell), Bulking Agent (Maltodextrin), Bacteria Complex*, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate & Silica), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), *Bacteria Complex contains L. Acidophilus, L. Casei, Streptococcus Thermophilus, B. Bifidum, L. Bulgaricus, B. Longum & L. Lactis (L. = Lactobacillus & B. = Bifidobacterium)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in France and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Suitable for daily use for anyone, aged 2 years and over. Take 1 capsule daily, ideally with food. Capsules can be swallowed whole or pulled apart and contents sprinkled on cold food or mixed with a cold drink. If you are taking antibiotics: Take 1-2 capsules daily, ideally with a meal. Continue for 2 weeks after you have finished your antibiotics.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- CAUTION: Keep out of the reach and sight of children and do not exceed recommended daily intake. Food substitutes should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Consult your healthcare professional before taking if you are under medical supervision, on medication, pregnant, looking to become pregnant or are breastfeeding.
Recycling info
Blister. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Distributor address
- Forever Young International Ltd,
- Unit 16,
- Willow Lane Business Park,
- 1-11 Willow Lane,
- Mitcham,
- Surrey,
Return to
- CR4 4NA.
- Tel: 020 8648 6777
- Email: info@probio7.com
Net Contents
40 x Capsules
Safety information
