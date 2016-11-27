Hp 901 Tri Colour Printer Ink Cartridge

Great Value
HP901 not easily available from competitors. Convenience of being able to buy with grocery shopping is great and at a much better price than where I previously bought cartridges. Will certainly buy these from Tesco again.
Good results every time.
Pleased to find this reliable ink on Tesco.com as it's hard to find. A very competitive price also.
Standard Ink
Quality as per normal. Good price. Will buy again.
High quality and value for money
This was bought with the black cartridge. High quality as expected and value for money. Waiting to see if lasts as long as the previous HP cartridges.
It's a Printer Cartridge!
It's a HP printer cartridge. Installs and works as it should :) What more can you say.
Ordered a printer cartridge fir the inlaws
I ordered a printer cartridge for the in laws to show what an amazing son in law I am. It arrived after the date indicated however it was nee year so I expected that. The order process was dead simple. The cartridge works a dream I'm told. Definitely recommend.
Very good quality
As good as the more expensive types
excellent product
This product was exactly what I wanted and is so far working as its suppose to. I am very happy the purchase. When I looked it up in the tesco direct website, the offer was that if I bought 2 colour ink cartridges, I would get 500 club card points. So I ordered 2 and the 500 extra club card points were added to my clubcard account with in a couple of days. Very impressive
Very good quality cartridge
The cartridge is perfectly good with full range of relatively rich colours. I don't use it as much as the black ink cartridges but it hasn't let me down so far when I have used it. Only issue is the price - not a fault of the cartridge obviously, but I do think the colour cartridges should be a bit cheaper compared to the black ink ones.